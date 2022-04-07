UPDATED: Balance and quality of life improvements

Hello everyone,

Since the game launched 7 days ago, it has been great watching people play it on YouTube and Twitch, as well as to hear direct feedback from players. This first update is aimed to address some of the most frequently mentioned requests from the community.

Version 0.51b is now out and brings the following changes:

Difficulty Adjustment

The default difficulty level of the game has been lowered, in order to be a bit more forgiving and welcoming for new players.

If you were fine with the old difficulty, however, the new Difficulty Level dropdown in Settings > Gameplay Options will let you set it back to Hard for the original experience. And if you were really hoping for even more punishment, try the Very Hard difficulty!

Ease of Play

The default input behaviour for engaging the thrusters used to be pressing and holding the left mouse button, and you had the option to change it to a toggle kind of behaviour. Things have switched around with this update, where new players will find a single click will turn their engines on and off, without having to hold the button down. Players who want finer control over their thrusters can go back to the older method from Settings > Gameplay > Control Bindings.

The firing arc of the main cannons have also been increased to make aiming and firing easier, especially for new players who are getting used to firing broadsides from their aircraft!

Progression

All persistent upgrades to your ship are unlocked with Blueprint fragments, and finding them could be hard in the older version. With this update players always get at least one Blueprint fragment in each run, to allow constant progress even with frequent defeats.

Misc Improvements

The wording of some sailor perks have been changed to better explain what they do. Plus I've fixed small issues here and there that I have noticed.

If you are having any issues at all with the game, do not hesitate to let me know. You can reach out using the contact info on Steam store page.

Cheers!