Active item and status system

It's been a really long time since I've updated it.

Ponchoman can now use something called an active item.

Active item has only very basic things like throw-in, medicine, and I'm going to add items later.

And from now on, what you get from the Choose system is no longer replaced by the current state.

Which means that once you choose, you'll never reappear in the Choose system again

The Tab key opens the Status to allow for replacement as if it were an inventory.

I've tried, but I recommend that you refrain from using it

if there are problems because bugs or unintended things may occur.

But I'll solve it quickly.