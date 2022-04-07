Title_Pending Demo V2.0.0 is Live on Steam

Imagine the demo, but with a bunch of features from the full game. Wouldn't that be wacky?

(Huge thanks to Danky for doing this)

Changes:

-Native Linux support <- huge

-Native Vulkan support, to use Vulkan select the option when launching the game through Steam

-Bankruptcy Ending overhauled

-New Matthew dialogue and fun facts

-New System that prevents Matthew dialogue from overlapping

-Level Streaming

-Soda machines are functional and will dispense the Stanton Soder™

-New Community Posters

-New Graphics Setting options (including "apply recommended settings")

-New Accessibility options (scanlines, viewbobbing)

-Several new loading screen tips

-Greatly improved Discord rich presence

-All videos are now played with Bink

-Reduced download size

-Pak chunking

-IO Store (faster loading)

Bug fixes: