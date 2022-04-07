Title_Pending Demo V2.0.0 is Live on Steam

Imagine the demo, but with a bunch of features from the full game. Wouldn't that be wacky?
(Huge thanks to Danky for doing this)
Changes:
-Native Linux support <- huge
-Native Vulkan support, to use Vulkan select the option when launching the game through Steam
-Bankruptcy Ending overhauled
-New Matthew dialogue and fun facts
-New System that prevents Matthew dialogue from overlapping
-Level Streaming
-Soda machines are functional and will dispense the Stanton Soder™
-New Community Posters
-New Graphics Setting options (including "apply recommended settings")
-New Accessibility options (scanlines, viewbobbing)
-Several new loading screen tips
-Greatly improved Discord rich presence
-All videos are now played with Bink
-Reduced download size
-Pak chunking
-IO Store (faster loading)
Bug fixes:
- Multiple collision fixes
- Paint cans fixes
- The pause menu actually pauses the game
- Fixed game not relaunching through steam
- Fixed various messed up UV mappings
- Fixed every messed up doorknob
- Vents now move with the door when locked
- Doorknob moves without the frame also moving
