Mystery awaits

This is the biggest Update for Examination Chambers yet. With Update 1.2 you can enjoy the improved visual quality as well as the added hidden content!

Added a Password Input Field to the Menu

Added several Easter Eggs to the Menu

Added a new game mode/experience that is hard to find and even harder to play through (This is intended; Congratulations to all who discover it or even play through it)

Added a Sprinting Effect to give the player more visual feedback

Improved the Post Processing Effects to increase visual fidelity

Changed the Main Menu to better fit a wider variety of aspect ratios

Implemented Developer Commands

Implemented some more minor Fixes and Improvements

With the new Password Input Field you are able to enter certain Keywords to trigger corresponding events. For example you can enter "Credits" to instantly unlock the Credits Button in the Menu without finishing the game first. Another example: Type in "Dark" to disable the lights in the menu background. Have fun!