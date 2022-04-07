New Unique Items Coming To Depths Of Eterra Update

We’d like to start this post with a thank you to everyone in our amazing community and all of the great feedback concerning the changes and new content in 0.8.5. It’s with this great feedback we’ve been able to continue making Last Epoch as great as it is.

In the very near future we will be releasing the remaining Uniques for The Mountain Beneath, as well as Cremorus and a few more adjustments and fixes. However, before these Uniques are available in game, we wanted to provide a bit of a teaser. In the post below, you’ll see item card examples for two of the new items coming, as well as art for other items coming for the 0.8.5d hotfix. Let us know in the comments below what sort of effects you think the remaining Uniques might have!

In addition to speculation, we have some speculation for you - Keep an eye on our socials tomorrow as we’re going to be starting a very exciting event we know a lot of people have been looking forward to (not multiplayer), and we’re excited to see you all there!