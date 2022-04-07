Version 1.5.3

Season 1 has begun and all rank points have been reset!
Balance
- Ignite: Anti-healing duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds.
- Mana Hound: Mana gained on ally cast reduced from [10/15/25] down to [8/12/16].
- Rogue: Attack speed reduced from 0.95 down to 0.75. Basic attack damage increased from 27 up to 30.
- Death Eater: Changed to Gain [14/21/35] basic attack damage. Whenever an ally dies, gain [18/27/45] additional damage for 4 seconds. This is in an effort to make the power more viable in non-summon drafts.
- Static Discharge: Level 3 stun reduced from 3 down to 2.4 seconds.
- Disarm: Damage reduction increased from 20% up to 24%.
Mana Model Changes
Mana gained from basic attacks now no longer factors in the actual damage of the attack. Units instead gain a flat amount of mana per basic attack landed. This is in an effort to improve the pacing of the earlier rounds which are often very sluggish and slow.
Certain unit abilities needed to be balanced accordingly for either an increased or decreased cast rate on average, however the relative balance of all units was preserved. The affected units are as follows:
- Voidbringer: Attack speed reduced from 1 down to 0.7. Basic attack damage increased from 44 up to 64.
- Trapper: Attack speed reduced from 1.05 down to 0.8. Basic attack damage increased from 19 up to 25.
- Forsaken: Damage gained on ability cast reduced from 22 down to 20.
- Rogue: Ability damage reduced from 100 down to 70. Damage multiplier reduced from 150% down to 125%.
- Rock Golem: Attack speed reduced from 0.6 down to 0.5. Basic attack damage increased from 29 up to 37.
- Shadowstalker: Ability damage reduced from 120 down to 100. Invulnerability duration reduced from 2 down to 1.5 seconds. Attack speed reduced from 1.25 down to 1. Basic attack damage increased from 29 up to 36.
- Lightsmith: Ability damage reduced from 65 down to 55.
- Grove Tender: Ability heal reduced from 125 down to 110. Attack percentage reduced from 150% down to 145%.
- Devourer: Ability damage reduced from 80 down to 70 and stun reduced from 0.8 down to 0.6 seconds.
- Darkmage: Ability damage reduced from 125 down to 100.
- Kiros: Silence duration reduced from 1 down to 0.7 seconds.
- Voidbeast: Attack speed reduction reduced from 25% down to 20%. Attack speed reduced from 1.05 down to 1. Basic attack damage increased from 44 up to 46.
