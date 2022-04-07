Version 1.5.3

Season 1 has begun and all rank points have been reset!

Balance

Ignite: Anti-healing duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds.

Mana Hound: Mana gained on ally cast reduced from [10/15/25] down to [8/12/16].

Rogue: Attack speed reduced from 0.95 down to 0.75. Basic attack damage increased from 27 up to 30.

Death Eater: Changed to Gain [14/21/35] basic attack damage. Whenever an ally dies, gain [18/27/45] additional damage for 4 seconds. This is in an effort to make the power more viable in non-summon drafts.

Static Discharge: Level 3 stun reduced from 3 down to 2.4 seconds.

Disarm: Damage reduction increased from 20% up to 24%.

Mana Model Changes

Mana gained from basic attacks now no longer factors in the actual damage of the attack. Units instead gain a flat amount of mana per basic attack landed. This is in an effort to improve the pacing of the earlier rounds which are often very sluggish and slow.

Certain unit abilities needed to be balanced accordingly for either an increased or decreased cast rate on average, however the relative balance of all units was preserved. The affected units are as follows: