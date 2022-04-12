OUT NOW: The Holding Cells Update!

_

Fellow officers,

_

I've been living here for quite some time but hey, now you can actually join me: The holding cells are finally here - thanks to the, you guessed it, brand new Holding Cells Update. Now available to all players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!

With The Holding Cells Update, we're providing a new layer to the already existing aspect of arresting suspects - improving and advancing it to a point where it is actually engaging to take care of them. Let's dive deeper into everything that awaits you with today's update...

(Please ignore the puns.)

Tinker Bell loves a Thicker Cell

Arresting suspects? Nothing new. Handcuffing them? Has been here for a while. Escorting them yourself? This is brand new!

We have added holding cells to every single precinct in Brighton, expanding them in new ways. To ensure that they look as realistic as possible, we took quite some inspiration from other games and real-life by working together with actual police officers. They almost look like they have been here since the very beginning, don't they?

Before this update, you always had to call your local control room to receive support by a different police officer as backup. They then took care of the arrested suspect and your job was done, finito, erledigt. Now, you can use your own vehicle to take up to two handcuffed individuals to the precinct yourself and transfer them to one of the holding cells. And not just that: There's also a new callout asking you to arrest handcuffed suspects to the holding cells!

You want to save some gas and get some rest? No problem, you'll not be forced to transport the suspects. You can still call for a police van. Your colleagues will remain awesome partners.

We could not wait to finally ship the holding cells as we've been hearing this feature request for a while now. Well, basically since release. Here you go, we did it.

Mod it like it's hot

You are absolutely crazy. With this update, we're introducing some basic modding options and some of you already created a bunch of them during the beta. In fact, more than 50 (!!!) mods have been released thus far. You can check them out on the Steam Workshop!

Okay, what does 'Basic Modding Options' even mean? Well, you can now implement custom skins for your police character and police car that you have created outside of the game. Once you are finished, you can also upload this mod to the Steam Workshop and share your skin with other players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers. In turn, you can also download mods from other players. Win-win!

We are also providing you with a way to modify the name of your character. If you plan to create your very own mods, we recommend taking a look at our official modding guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2778896763

Movement for Quality-of-Life Improvement

New features, that's fine. Improving old features? Even better! The Holding Cells Update comes with a variety of smaller and bigger improvements, including a bunch of quality-of-life features. Here's a small selection:

You can now fine and ticket someone after handcuffing them

You can now check the ID after handcuffing someone

You can now give accident reports to arrested people

Tow Trucks and Arrest Transports now have a lightbar

Ring menus now display the availability of a submenu

A volume slider has been added in the audio options for the ELS

You can now delete savegames in the save menu

The AI spawn behavior has been improved

We've also fixed dozens and dozens of bugs - but we're far from done. With the next updates, we're further shifting priorities towards fixing bugs which will, in turn, reduce the number of new features for a certain period of time. We will go into more detail about that very soon.

Let's go on patrol!

If you haven't seen it already, last week we released the very first episode of #ONPATROL, the official PS:PO show! If you want to learn more about the development of the game and receive some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, we can only recommend taking a look:

Update your game now and experience The Holding Cells Update yourself! At this point, we also want to thank all our beta testers for providing their feedback which have been insanely valuable.

Enough said - let's get to the patch notes!

Holding Cells

Added brand new holding cells in every precinct

Added ability to escort handcuffed NPCs yourself

Added ability to put suspects into the holding cells

Added ability to put suspects in the car and get them out again

New interaction for car transport: Place NPC in the backseat

New interaction for car transport: Pick NPC up from backseat

Modding

Added a basic modding system: You can now change the officer uniform texture, patrol car texture and the names of the patrol officers

Callouts

Added new Callout: Arrest and Transport Criminals

Improved the callout to investigate crime scenes so that NPCs won't despawn among other changes

NPCs

Added new sitting animations

Added NPC conversation in drunk states

Added new hairstyles for NPCs which will make the NPCs more diverse

Spawn Density Areas: Players can now control how many NPCs are spawned

NPC Interactions

Players are now able to fine or ticket NPCs after handcuffing them

Players can now give accident reports to arrested people

Players can now give back the ID to handcuffed NPCs

Players can now search & frisk NPCs which are turned around

Police Car & Traffic Cars

Added a Lightbar for Tow Truck and Arrest Transport

World

Added a Sign to the North Point High School

Added No Turn On Red signs to correct intersections

Sound

Added a volume slider for emergency sirens so that players can adjust the sound

Added the miranda warning dialogues (and being able to cancel them after the first part)

Added new dialogue lines for aiming and DUI tests

Added new dialogue lines to detainment for broken lights

Added new dialogue lines to detainments for broken lights

Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending by a neutral accident on simulation mode

Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending with the patrol car receiving too much damage on simulation mode

Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending with the patrol car colliding with another vehicle on simulation mode

Handbook

Added the Open Patrol handbook entry

Added Arrest & Transport handbook entry

UI

You can now delete save games in the save menu

Added the neighborhood names to the Open Patrol shift selection which helps players to get more familiar with the map

Added image to escorting criminals unlock prompt

Added CP Loss intuition feedback during encounters to not be added to the report in the second shift

Added intuition feedback for road flares so that players now gets feedback on how good the road flares are placed

Tutorials

Added new Tutorial: Special Parking Zone for Taxis

Added new Tutorial: How to blip cars

Added new Tutorial: When it is allowed to use the Handgun?

Added new Tutorial: How to end the shift

Added new Tutorial: When can you park in a Cleaning Zone?

Added new Tutorial: How does Ticketing work?

Added new Tutorial: How to Arrest & Transport NPCs

Added new Tutorial: When am I allowed to arrest and transport NPCs?

Balancing

Tweaked balancing for greeting and directions, there's now a lot less after encountering one already

Reduced the wallet theft frequency

Reduced the amount of NPC drinking in public

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed CP loss issue for 'No Parking Zone' ticket

Fixed a CP loss issue when the player is in an attempt to stop a fleeing suspect

Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to arrest NPC for cannabis

Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to handcuff a wallet thief after returning the wallet to the victim

Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to aim the handgun at fleeing criminals

Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to tow truck on a large sidewalk

Fixed a bug when searching wallet thief does not remove wallet after callout timer has ended

Fixed a bug that ends the wanted NPC callout when handcuffing wanted NPC

Fixed the option to detain a driver

Fixed an issue that caused a walking NPC to only get the handcuffing reason for driving and not the usual pedestrian one

Beta: Fixed an issue where sometimes the callout was half disappearing when placing a suspect into cell

Beta: Fixed an issue where sometimes players got stuck when escorting suspects

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed a bug where clients who joined later can not interact with things at all

Beta: Fixed an issue with NPC rapid respawning

NPCs

Fixed a bug causing NPCs to float in the air

Fixed a bug causing NPCs to get stuck on the crosswalk and not move anymore

Fixed a bug causing the Police NPC to stay in front of the police van without moving to the arrested NPC

Fixed a bug where handcuffed NPCs were not despawning

Fixed a bug where injured NPCs were spawning in front of the car at an accident

Fixed a bug causing NPCs to could clip through walls

Fixed height of sitting NPCs at Bus Stops

Fixed NPC position while they sit at a table

Fixed animation to frisk and/or search NPCs when they are drunk

Fixed lightning for NPCs so they don't look sick anymore (bless you!)

Fixed a bug causing NPCs to be unreachable and players couldn't interact with them anymore

Fixed a bug where the NPC behavior caused the NPC to wait before fleeing

Fixed a bug where the client is interacting with the arrested NPC which leads to the game becoming unplayable

Beta: Fixed an issue where NPC hair was clipping through the patrol car

Beta: Fixed an issue with traffic stops where detaining a driving NPC was not possible

Beta: Fixed some cases where NPCs were floating inside holding cells (not all, sadly)

PATROL CAR & TRAFFIC CARS

Fixed a bug causing HUUUUUUGE traffic jams

Fixed an issue related to accidents that lead to accident request vehicles being stuck

Fixed the taillights of certain types of NPVs

Fixed a bug causing car tires to not work anymore

Beta: Fixed floating parked cars on the sidewalk

Beta: Fixed broken Police Van Lightbar and Tow Truck Lightbar

WORLD

Fixed a bug causing graffiti to not appear while the NPC is painting

Fixed a bug causing graffiti decals to be visible on the other side of the wall

Fixed some floating plants

Fixed the floating Deer statue in Sharnwick

Fixed a lighting issue that happened at night

Optimized lots of buildings so that the city looks better

Fixed visual issues throughout the city so that Brighton is now more beautiful

Fixed coloring issues on windows

Fixed a bug that caused the map to have some gaps

Fixed a bug that caused shadows to only render 20-30 meters around the player

Fixed the sign from Natasha's Shop

Fixed some clipping bugs

Fixed a bug causing the player to walk through walls

Beta: Fixed precinct cell numbers to not show up

Beta: Fixed bugged lighting in Historic Downtown precinct

Beta: Fixed a weird-looking gallery in Sharnwick (thanks, Mattyb0i!)

UI

Fixed a typo in the radar gun handbook entry text

Fixed a bug during Open Patrol that caused the XP Bars to show a wrong amount of XP

Fixed a bug in which the ID got stuck on screen after an NPC starts fleeing frightfully

Beta: Fixed an issue where the escorting criminals unlock prompt was missing image

TUTORIALS

Fixed a bug where the jaywalking tutorial was not triggered

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to skip tutorials

SOUND

Fixed missing footstep sound effects for escorted NPCs

Fixed a dispatch message for wanted suspects

CONTROLS

Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard shortcut 'T' button for 'Open Patrol' to not change the game mode

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed Officer Danny Lopez haircut

CRASHES

Fixed a crash that appears for the host after the client has left the session

Fixed a client crash after both players simultaneous open the police computer

Fixed a crash that can occur when the vehicle enter/exit area is blocked by landscape

Fixed a crash related to a missing roof

Fixed a crash that appears when the players try to access a blocked area

Fixed a bunch of other known crashes

Beta: Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when entering the car

Beta: Fixed a crash that occurred when handling wallet thefts

Beta: Fixed a crash when getting too far away from a handcuffed NPC

