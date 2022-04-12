OUT NOW: The Holding Cells Update!

_
Fellow officers,
I've been living here for quite some time but hey, now you can actually join me: The holding cells are finally here - thanks to the, you guessed it, brand new Holding Cells Update. Now available to all players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!
What's inside The Holding Cells Update?
With The Holding Cells Update, we're providing a new layer to the already existing aspect of arresting suspects - improving and advancing it to a point where it is actually engaging to take care of them. Let's dive deeper into everything that awaits you with today's update...
(Please ignore the puns.)
Tinker Bell loves a Thicker Cell
Arresting suspects? Nothing new. Handcuffing them? Has been here for a while. Escorting them yourself? This is brand new!
We have added holding cells to every single precinct in Brighton, expanding them in new ways. To ensure that they look as realistic as possible, we took quite some inspiration from other games and real-life by working together with actual police officers. They almost look like they have been here since the very beginning, don't they?
Before this update, you always had to call your local control room to receive support by a different police officer as backup. They then took care of the arrested suspect and your job was done, finito, erledigt. Now, you can use your own vehicle to take up to two handcuffed individuals to the precinct yourself and transfer them to one of the holding cells. And not just that: There's also a new callout asking you to arrest handcuffed suspects to the holding cells!
You want to save some gas and get some rest? No problem, you'll not be forced to transport the suspects. You can still call for a police van. Your colleagues will remain awesome partners.
We could not wait to finally ship the holding cells as we've been hearing this feature request for a while now. Well, basically since release. Here you go, we did it.
Mod it like it's hot
You are absolutely crazy. With this update, we're introducing some basic modding options and some of you already created a bunch of them during the beta. In fact, more than 50 (!!!) mods have been released thus far. You can check them out on the Steam Workshop!
Okay, what does 'Basic Modding Options' even mean? Well, you can now implement custom skins for your police character and police car that you have created outside of the game. Once you are finished, you can also upload this mod to the Steam Workshop and share your skin with other players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers. In turn, you can also download mods from other players. Win-win!
We are also providing you with a way to modify the name of your character. If you plan to create your very own mods, we recommend taking a look at our official modding guide:
Movement for Quality-of-Life Improvement
New features, that's fine. Improving old features? Even better! The Holding Cells Update comes with a variety of smaller and bigger improvements, including a bunch of quality-of-life features. Here's a small selection:
- You can now fine and ticket someone after handcuffing them
- You can now check the ID after handcuffing someone
- You can now give accident reports to arrested people
- Tow Trucks and Arrest Transports now have a lightbar
- Ring menus now display the availability of a submenu
- A volume slider has been added in the audio options for the ELS
- You can now delete savegames in the save menu
- The AI spawn behavior has been improved
We've also fixed dozens and dozens of bugs - but we're far from done. With the next updates, we're further shifting priorities towards fixing bugs which will, in turn, reduce the number of new features for a certain period of time. We will go into more detail about that very soon.
Let's go on patrol!
If you haven't seen it already, last week we released the very first episode of #ONPATROL, the official PS:PO show! If you want to learn more about the development of the game and receive some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, we can only recommend taking a look:
Update 5.1.0 - Full Patchnotes
Update your game now and experience The Holding Cells Update yourself! At this point, we also want to thank all our beta testers for providing their feedback which have been insanely valuable.
Enough said - let's get to the patch notes!
Holding Cells
- Added brand new holding cells in every precinct
- Added ability to escort handcuffed NPCs yourself
- Added ability to put suspects into the holding cells
- Added ability to put suspects in the car and get them out again
- New interaction for car transport: Place NPC in the backseat
- New interaction for car transport: Pick NPC up from backseat
Modding
- Added a basic modding system: You can now change the officer uniform texture, patrol car texture and the names of the patrol officers
Callouts
- Added new Callout: Arrest and Transport Criminals
- Improved the callout to investigate crime scenes so that NPCs won't despawn among other changes
NPCs
- Added new sitting animations
- Added NPC conversation in drunk states
- Added new hairstyles for NPCs which will make the NPCs more diverse
- Spawn Density Areas: Players can now control how many NPCs are spawned
NPC Interactions
- Players are now able to fine or ticket NPCs after handcuffing them
- Players can now give accident reports to arrested people
- Players can now give back the ID to handcuffed NPCs
- Players can now search & frisk NPCs which are turned around
Police Car & Traffic Cars
- Added a Lightbar for Tow Truck and Arrest Transport
World
- Added a Sign to the North Point High School
- Added No Turn On Red signs to correct intersections
Sound
- Added a volume slider for emergency sirens so that players can adjust the sound
- Added the miranda warning dialogues (and being able to cancel them after the first part)
- Added new dialogue lines for aiming and DUI tests
- Added new dialogue lines to detainment for broken lights
- Added new dialogue lines to detainments for broken lights
- Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending by a neutral accident on simulation mode
- Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending with the patrol car receiving too much damage on simulation mode
- Added new dialogue lines to shifts ending with the patrol car colliding with another vehicle on simulation mode
Handbook
- Added the Open Patrol handbook entry
- Added Arrest & Transport handbook entry
UI
- You can now delete save games in the save menu
- Added the neighborhood names to the Open Patrol shift selection which helps players to get more familiar with the map
- Added image to escorting criminals unlock prompt
- Added CP Loss intuition feedback during encounters to not be added to the report in the second shift
- Added intuition feedback for road flares so that players now gets feedback on how good the road flares are placed
Tutorials
- Added new Tutorial: Special Parking Zone for Taxis
- Added new Tutorial: How to blip cars
- Added new Tutorial: When it is allowed to use the Handgun?
- Added new Tutorial: How to end the shift
- Added new Tutorial: When can you park in a Cleaning Zone?
- Added new Tutorial: How does Ticketing work?
- Added new Tutorial: How to Arrest & Transport NPCs
- Added new Tutorial: When am I allowed to arrest and transport NPCs?
Balancing
- Tweaked balancing for greeting and directions, there's now a lot less after encountering one already
- Reduced the wallet theft frequency
- Reduced the amount of NPC drinking in public
Bug Fixes
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed CP loss issue for 'No Parking Zone' ticket
- Fixed a CP loss issue when the player is in an attempt to stop a fleeing suspect
- Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to arrest NPC for cannabis
- Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to handcuff a wallet thief after returning the wallet to the victim
- Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to aim the handgun at fleeing criminals
- Fixed a CP loss issue connected to it being unjustified to tow truck on a large sidewalk
- Fixed a bug when searching wallet thief does not remove wallet after callout timer has ended
- Fixed a bug that ends the wanted NPC callout when handcuffing wanted NPC
- Fixed the option to detain a driver
- Fixed an issue that caused a walking NPC to only get the handcuffing reason for driving and not the usual pedestrian one
- Beta: Fixed an issue where sometimes the callout was half disappearing when placing a suspect into cell
- Beta: Fixed an issue where sometimes players got stuck when escorting suspects
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed a bug where clients who joined later can not interact with things at all
- Beta: Fixed an issue with NPC rapid respawning
NPCs
- Fixed a bug causing NPCs to float in the air
- Fixed a bug causing NPCs to get stuck on the crosswalk and not move anymore
- Fixed a bug causing the Police NPC to stay in front of the police van without moving to the arrested NPC
- Fixed a bug where handcuffed NPCs were not despawning
- Fixed a bug where injured NPCs were spawning in front of the car at an accident
- Fixed a bug causing NPCs to could clip through walls
- Fixed height of sitting NPCs at Bus Stops
- Fixed NPC position while they sit at a table
- Fixed animation to frisk and/or search NPCs when they are drunk
- Fixed lightning for NPCs so they don't look sick anymore (bless you!)
- Fixed a bug causing NPCs to be unreachable and players couldn't interact with them anymore
- Fixed a bug where the NPC behavior caused the NPC to wait before fleeing
- Fixed a bug where the client is interacting with the arrested NPC which leads to the game becoming unplayable
- Beta: Fixed an issue where NPC hair was clipping through the patrol car
- Beta: Fixed an issue with traffic stops where detaining a driving NPC was not possible
- Beta: Fixed some cases where NPCs were floating inside holding cells (not all, sadly)
PATROL CAR & TRAFFIC CARS
- Fixed a bug causing HUUUUUUGE traffic jams
- Fixed an issue related to accidents that lead to accident request vehicles being stuck
- Fixed the taillights of certain types of NPVs
- Fixed a bug causing car tires to not work anymore
- Beta: Fixed floating parked cars on the sidewalk
- Beta: Fixed broken Police Van Lightbar and Tow Truck Lightbar
WORLD
- Fixed a bug causing graffiti to not appear while the NPC is painting
- Fixed a bug causing graffiti decals to be visible on the other side of the wall
- Fixed some floating plants
- Fixed the floating Deer statue in Sharnwick
- Fixed a lighting issue that happened at night
- Optimized lots of buildings so that the city looks better
- Fixed visual issues throughout the city so that Brighton is now more beautiful
- Fixed coloring issues on windows
- Fixed a bug that caused the map to have some gaps
- Fixed a bug that caused shadows to only render 20-30 meters around the player
- Fixed the sign from Natasha's Shop
- Fixed some clipping bugs
- Fixed a bug causing the player to walk through walls
- Beta: Fixed precinct cell numbers to not show up
- Beta: Fixed bugged lighting in Historic Downtown precinct
- Beta: Fixed a weird-looking gallery in Sharnwick (thanks, Mattyb0i!)
UI
- Fixed a typo in the radar gun handbook entry text
- Fixed a bug during Open Patrol that caused the XP Bars to show a wrong amount of XP
- Fixed a bug in which the ID got stuck on screen after an NPC starts fleeing frightfully
- Beta: Fixed an issue where the escorting criminals unlock prompt was missing image
TUTORIALS
- Fixed a bug where the jaywalking tutorial was not triggered
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to skip tutorials
SOUND
- Fixed missing footstep sound effects for escorted NPCs
- Fixed a dispatch message for wanted suspects
CONTROLS
- Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard shortcut 'T' button for 'Open Patrol' to not change the game mode
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed Officer Danny Lopez haircut
CRASHES
- Fixed a crash that appears for the host after the client has left the session
- Fixed a client crash after both players simultaneous open the police computer
- Fixed a crash that can occur when the vehicle enter/exit area is blocked by landscape
- Fixed a crash related to a missing roof
- Fixed a crash that appears when the players try to access a blocked area
- Fixed a bunch of other known crashes
- Beta: Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when entering the car
- Beta: Fixed a crash that occurred when handling wallet thefts
- Beta: Fixed a crash when getting too far away from a handcuffed NPC
Changed files in this update