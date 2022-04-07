Blaston: Reloaded Update Devlog #2 - Quality Of Life Improvements

Hi there Blasters! Today we wanted to give you a sneak peak at some of the things we're adding to the Blaston: Reloaded Update! In this one we're taking a look at Quality of Life Improvements! Watch the video below to get the information, or read the text version here below.

Starting off, this one is for new players and the lore fans out there, we’re taking another look at the singleplayer campaign and making some adjustments to it. Players will now have a larger set of weapons to get to know the game with, and we’re making the battles a bit more interactive with bots reacting more like they would in regular matches. We’ve also removed some unwanted missions forcing players to go to the Ozo Lounge, and added some improvements to the final boss fight.

Mastery System

For veteran players of Blaston, you may have everything unlocked, but for this one we wanted to continue to improve the introduction of the game for new players. Previously when you started the game, you unlocked weapons simply by leveling up. This was pretty arbitrary as you didn’t really know what was coming ahead of time, and you suddenly got new tools to use and had to figure it out by yourself.

With the new Mastery system, players will instead have the ability to track weapons to unlock them with weapon missions. At level 5, 10 and 15, new weapons will be available to be tracked. Players can go to the loadout to start tracking them and then complete the missions by playing the game. We’re hoping that this gives you a better start to the game where you learn things bit by bit.

Weapon Attachments

This however leads to the new feature that you’re all waiting for, which are weapon attachments. When you’ve completed the weapon missions, weapons with attachments will have a new set of objectives for you to clear. The attachment missions will give you a chance to dig deeper into the mechanics of the weapon and learn it, before you expand on its mechanics.

Attachments give the player new possibilities to customize their loadout by altering the mechanics of the weapon, so be sure to check it out when Blaston: Reloaded releases.

Graphics Optimization

As previously mentioned we’ve taken a thorough look at the game to see where we could improve and optimize the game. What will be most noticeable when you play the new update is that everything has a more clear and crisp look. This is because on a dev side we’ve gone through and improved how all the UI and how it's loaded in. The textures and player banners have all also been optimized from one of our technical artists, which should stabilize the framerate of the game on all platforms, so more smooth gameplay woho!

More Tweaks

Finally, we’ve added some more tweaks that we think you’ll enjoy as well. Mission rewards in the next update will give you Blasts as rewards, but with the introduction of Legendary weapons and skins being added to the store. So if you missed out on those rewards previously, you’ll have your chance to get them in the next update.

For the ranked mode, we’ve added a cooldown at the end and start of seasons to negate issues that some players had with their rank not being reset properly. We’re also adding the ability for players to make friendly lobbies with all seasonal modes. So now you can return to Quick Draw or Arctic Blast, whenever you like. We’ve also looked into fixing VFX for weapons and have been able to add a few news ones as well.

With this we think you’re a bit more prepared for the gigantic update we have coming along for you, as we haven’t even shown you all the fixes or the new content yet. Now know you’re begging for the question of the release date of Blaston: Reloaded, and we will be posting that shortly, so make sure to follow us on Twitter and join the Blaston Discord to be the first to know when it happens.