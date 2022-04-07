 Skip to content

polity update for 7 April 2022

POLITY - v1.1.2: Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8516502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

[1.1.2] - 2022-04-07

Added
-Added a new feature: Manager's Cash Register. The owner of any business (Boutique/Fashion Store, Grocery Store, Hardware Shop, Nightclub, Delivery Service, Hospital, Sports Center, Hair Salon) can place it in the business location from the Decorating Shop.
-Added new hair colors.
-Added an Electoral Cycle: On the Leaderboard (Presidency Section), the first runner will be the next President for a three-day period, and the Presidential Scores will be renewed every period.

Changed
-Changed the look of the Elevator Floor Panel.
-Changed the look of the Leaderboard.
-Changed the prices in the Decorating Shop.

Fixed
-Fixed the major bugs in the Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard.
-Fixed the bug in the Setting Escape Action.
-Fixed the size of the dropped items.
-Fixed the Grocery Store walls.
-Fixed the bug in the Droid Quest (Banker).

Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the quest system and its variety.
-Working on more UI animations.

Changed files in this update

windows Depot 1479481
  • Loading history…
