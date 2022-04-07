POLITY - v1.1.2: Changelog

Changelog

[1.1.2] - 2022-04-07

Added

-Added a new feature: Manager's Cash Register. The owner of any business (Boutique/Fashion Store, Grocery Store, Hardware Shop, Nightclub, Delivery Service, Hospital, Sports Center, Hair Salon) can place it in the business location from the Decorating Shop.

-Added new hair colors.

-Added an Electoral Cycle: On the Leaderboard (Presidency Section), the first runner will be the next President for a three-day period, and the Presidential Scores will be renewed every period.

Changed

-Changed the look of the Elevator Floor Panel.

-Changed the look of the Leaderboard.

-Changed the prices in the Decorating Shop.

Fixed

-Fixed the major bugs in the Backpack.

-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard.

-Fixed the bug in the Setting Escape Action.

-Fixed the size of the dropped items.

-Fixed the Grocery Store walls.

-Fixed the bug in the Droid Quest (Banker).

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the quest system and its variety.

-Working on more UI animations.