VOID Riders – Available Now

Despite the naysayers and the nonbelievers (hi Suze!), I’ve been checking the web for news to keep you all up-to-date on the latest extraterrestrial goings-on around Radlandia, and today I finally have some seriously epic updates for you all!

First up, we’ve got some truly out-of-this-world reviews for OlliOlli World:

• “Roll7 has improved on every aspect of the OlliOlli franchise” – GameSpot, 9 out of 10

• “Radlandia indeed.“ – IGN, Editor’s Choice Award, 9 out of 10

• “A candy-coated dream” – Eurogamer, Earning “Essential” ranking

While I was digging around the ‘net for more details, I also spotted some cosmically cool fanart, including some of yours truly! OlliOlli World has some SERIOUSLY talented fans.

The biggest news, though, is this - THE V.O.I.D. RIDERS HAVE LANDED! They left a bunch of weird squiggles in a field, some very confused cows, and this seriously radical launch trailer…

And okay, it’s true, I didn’t exactly get a look at this super-stellar cosmic crew myself, but I wish I had. Witness reports said that they touched down with over seventy new customization items, new levels to skate through, and that they were playing hazy cosmic jive through their spaceship speakers - which has got to be the awesomest kind of music to skate to, right?!!

Rumor has it, they’ll be making another landing right here in Radlandia today, June 15th - and they’ll be available to meet OlliOlli players who purchase either the RAD edition, the Expansion Pass, or the VOID Riders DLC. I can’t wait - skate me to your leader, V.O.I.D. Riders!

That’s all for this update- but keep your eyes on the skies. Now we know that the truth is out there, is it possible that there might be more than just aliens hovering above Radlandia?

Mike! Drop!

(^^ this is my way of signing off. Lots of love, Mike.)