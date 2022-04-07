BETA 9 Pre-Release 1 Now Available

Hello everybody!

We are still gathering and listening and processing feedback from BETA 8's huge release. Overall, people seem to like the changes and improvements. That's good and makes us happy.

Well, we have another improvement almost ready to go in the form of BETA 9. For a long time, in order to play Space Impossible with your friends, you needed to do some port forwarding and/or worry about your firewall. It worked, but for some it was too much. The game's underlying networking related systems are now stable and tested long enough that we are adding Steam Networking as an option.

What this means is: when starting and playing a multiplayer game, your friends can now connect to you via Steam, and using Steam's networking backbone. No extra configuration needed. To use, all you have to do is be online on Steam, and start a multiplayer game. Your friend can now either join directly from Steam's Friends list, or in-game choose "Join via Steam" from the Multiplayer menu. This should make it possible for the many players who have said in the past "I just want to play with my one friend, but we can't get connected."

Singleplayer and player run Dedicated servers will still use the existing networking, and function as before.

Additionally, something for everyone, we are adjusting background object placement (moon, planets, stars, etc) and rendering. It is something Stuffie has been messing around with since late BETA 7, but just did not fit in time-wise, and now is a good time. In addition to minor tweaking of the lighting these objects receive, this change should improve background object placement to still be visually interesting and distinct, while less likely to hog the center of your screen and interfere with gameplay.

If you would like to check out this pre-release build all the usual things apply, it will have problems (some of which we know about) and universes created may not be compatible with the final release. Let us know your thoughts via the forums or on our discord.

If you still wish to give it a try check out all the changes and details here : https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/27/3274688023485025509/

and how to access it here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/416240/discussions/27/3274688023485017382/