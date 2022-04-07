The Franchise Update (v1.0.2) is OUT NOW!

📢 Hello Legend Bowlers!

We made it! The Franchise update is here and with it our latest and most impactful patch yet! Below you will find all of the details of what we have in store for you for patch 1.0.2. Now is the time to join our awesome community of football fans and tell everyone you know to help spread the word!

Franchise Has Arrived

Franchise Mode is the meat of this update and comes with an entirely new experience where you build your team and take on the Legend Bowl league across as many years as your heart desires!

Our design philosophy for Franchise Mode was to give players the highs and lows of a franchise without forcing them to go through all of the more grueling aspects of the mode. Part of this design choice was to give as much as we could without delaying our release schedule, but we also wanted to provide an alternative for people who wanted more out of the game.

Player Wire

So what does that mean? You may be asking yourself? Well, it means you will get things like Player Wire events that will, more than likely, prompt teams with lower morale chemistry with decision choices on whether or not to keep a player asking for a higher salary. Teams only receive up to 3 chances to meet a player's demands and player morale levels fluctuate depending on the outcome of these events.

Hall of Fame

We've added a much deserved Hall of Fame mode where top teams, players, and coaches receive yearly awards at the end of each season. These awards can be viewed across every year played in your franchise and never leave your side.

Off Season Events

The Off Season is jam packed with what you'd expect during the off months of a football season. Players are presented with Retirements where you can spend funds to try and persuade to stay another year. Then comes Free Agency where teams are presented with players choices to drop or sign players to their rosters. Released players with be exchanged with lower skill players to shuffle teams and rebalance the league every year.

Next comes Player Progression where players improve or decline and age as years move on. Personality traits will fluctuate as well during this time period. Last, is the Draft where you take your team through 7 rounds of scouting players who will make your list, in hopes of improving your team.

We're super excited to hear what you guys think about this new mode and how many years you will win the ultimate Legend Bowl!

New Features & Changes

Jersey Improvements

We just love the polish this brings to the game. Player jerseys now have numbers on them everywhere and that includes on the field. We've also added league patches with things like breast cancer awareness month and super bowl touches.

Milestones

These will make each franchise an even more rewarding experience where you try and unlock all 100 milestones. Do you have what it takes to unlock them all?

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Defenders no longer dive on pass plays sometimes resulting in up huge plays.

Playoff tree teams now follow correct bracket path, instead of based on home vs away matchups.

Player numbers have been added to the game, along with the ability to fully customize colors.

NEW QB toss animation for running plays has been added to the game.

Quarterback will now go "under center" on non-shotgun formations.

Defenders now move their heads from side to side pre-snap to scan the field.

NEW milestones (100) available to unlock during every franchise you take on.

On field stat message library has increased substantially to get a wider variety of post play messages during games.

Legend Bowl jersey patches added to game with different versions for events during a season.

Defensive zone play art colors have been changed to make zone coverage assignments more prominent.

Fixed issue where selecting with or against wind during coin toss was backwards.

Fixed issue where field would essentially not flip during turnover on downs plays.

NEW Roster Sheet screen to show entire roster all in one screen.

NEW Power Rankings screen which ranks all 32 teams in a sortable list.

NEW Hall of Fame screen where you can view a history of player awards during Franchise mode.

Complete off-season (retirement, free agency, player progression, and draft).

Interceptions have been tuned to penalize less skilled quarterbacks.

Historical player and team statistics in all new franchise mode.

Fixed issue where sacks would not count during turn over on down plays.

Player Wire events popup during the season where players threaten to leave if salary demands are not met.

NEW Control All Teams setting under Gameplay to control all teams during franchise.

NEW Skip Events setting under Gameplay skips in season player wire events.

Stadium shadows removed from night games.

Domes allow for different day times now.

NEW Legend Bowl jersey patches with breast cancer awareness, bowl versions added during the season.

Fixed playoff tree scheduling issues.

Colleges have been added to player resumes.

Morale can boost or drop player skill levels during the season.

NEW QB kneel and spike added to playbook.

Various improvements and fixes made across the game.

Thank you to all the players that participated in our private betas leading to this update. Your feedback and testing helped us so much! We couldn't have done it without everyone who participated.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.2.0