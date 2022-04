Share · View all patches · Build 8515969 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 16:26:31 UTC by Wendy

Some bug fixes Add 4x speed

Hi players

We look at every comment and try to resolve your concerns.

Since 8x speed will cause bullets to be lost, it can only be opened to 4x speed.

We will continue to optimize and improve this game.Hope to give a good review.ːsteamthumbsupː