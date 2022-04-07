 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 update for 7 April 2022

1.44: Adjustable Suspension Height

Share · View all patches · Build 8515726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are always trying to improve every aspect of our games and sometimes this progress paves the way for brand new realistic features that will solve any potential issues. One such addition is coming in the 1.44 update for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Adjustable Suspension Height is on the horizon!

The process of creating models for our games is constantly improving, as nowadays we are receiving extremely detailed reference materials (sometimes CAD files directly), and with it comes the need to make sure that the combinations of trucks/chassis/trailers will all work together without any problems such as visual glitches. That is why we have decided to introduce this new feature which is based on real-life suspension systems, which are important for keeping the vehicle stable and safe. This will solve any difficulties with attaching trailers in our games by allowing the players to adjust the height with a special key.




Please mind that this feature is a realistic addition that the players do not have to necessarily have turned on. However, if you will want to give it a try and start using this new system, make sure to assign the hotkey in the bindings settings, as by default the option will be unassigned.



We hope that many of you will rise up to the challenge and give the Adjustable Suspension Height feature a try. This change that is coming with the 1.44 update represents another step toward our games being much more realistic and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts about it on our forum or social media, where you can tag our profiles and tell us what you think (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 8515726
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Content Depot 227301
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Windows Depot 227302
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Going East! (227310) Depot Depot 227310
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Scandinavia (304212) Depot Depot 304212
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Vive la France ! (531130) Depot Depot 531130
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Italia (558244) Depot Depot 558244
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Beyond the Baltic Sea (925580) Depot Depot 925580
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Road to the Black Sea (1056760) Depot Depot 1056760
Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Iberia (1209460) Depot Depot 1209460
savecancel Depot 1536500
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.