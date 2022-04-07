1.44: Adjustable Suspension Height

We are always trying to improve every aspect of our games and sometimes this progress paves the way for brand new realistic features that will solve any potential issues. One such addition is coming in the 1.44 update for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Adjustable Suspension Height is on the horizon!

The process of creating models for our games is constantly improving, as nowadays we are receiving extremely detailed reference materials (sometimes CAD files directly), and with it comes the need to make sure that the combinations of trucks/chassis/trailers will all work together without any problems such as visual glitches. That is why we have decided to introduce this new feature which is based on real-life suspension systems, which are important for keeping the vehicle stable and safe. This will solve any difficulties with attaching trailers in our games by allowing the players to adjust the height with a special key.









Please mind that this feature is a realistic addition that the players do not have to necessarily have turned on. However, if you will want to give it a try and start using this new system, make sure to assign the hotkey in the bindings settings, as by default the option will be unassigned.







We hope that many of you will rise up to the challenge and give the Adjustable Suspension Height feature a try. This change that is coming with the 1.44 update represents another step toward our games being much more realistic and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts about it on our forum or social media, where you can tag our profiles and tell us what you think (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).