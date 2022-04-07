 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 7 April 2022

ENGINE EVOLUTION 2022 ANNOUNCED

Build 8515707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engine Evolution 2022 will be new game following Engine 2022. It will contain formulas, new environments and much more! Check it out and wishlist the game today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1871990/Engine_Evolution_2022/

F&Q
Q: What will happen with my progress? Is it some type of scam on the players?
A: Everything you unlocked and purchased will transfer into Engine Evolution 2022 when released. You will lose nothing + get new features.

Q: Why do you do it then?
A:

  1. Releasing a new version helps me to better explain to everybody that I have implemented a lot of features since the last version.
  2. I will get rid of outdated reviews that will never be gone/updated on EE 2021.
  3. Marketing is a big part of any game's success. This gives me a fresh chance to introduce myself to Steam's audience using updated graphics.

Q: Why should I wishlist and download EE 2022?
A: It will get more frequent patches than the older versions. It also helps me market the new game -> more players -> I can produce even better EE 2023 one day/maybe expand the team from a single person to several.

Q: What will happen to EE 2021?
A: I will release patches for some time until there are some players left.

