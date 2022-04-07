Help Us Test Base Version of Wingspan

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Birders of Steam!

The release of Wingspan: European Expansion is coming very soon (we recommend you to keep checking our social media & Discord 😉). When building the DLC we have introduced some changes and optimizations to the base game, Wingspan itself. We would like to test them before the release of the European Expansion.

We want Wingspan and its expansion to run smoothly for you, to have as few bugs as possible and to give you a lot of fun. Therefore, we would like to invite you to help us test Wingspan! If you want to feel like part of the development team, then this is a great occasion!

TESTS APPLY TO THE BASE VERSION OF WINGSPAN ONLY

What do you need to do to participate?

If you own the game Wingspan on Steam, right-click on the game in your library, and click Properties. Select the BETAS tab, and select the public_test_realm branch. You will then get to the test version of the game.

NOTE Finding an online matchmaking partner on the public_test_realm branch may be harder than on the default one. If you want to play back on the base version of Wingspan with regular players, select NONE in the BETAS tab in the game Properties.

How can you help?

First of all, by reporting bugs! Please include a description of what actions you took before the problems occurred. Also, there are a couple of good ways to report issues:

1. Submit a bug report through the in-game bug reporting system

Click on a bubble with a worm inside that will appear in the upper left corner of the screen and describe your problem.

2. Describe the bug on a dedicated channel on Discord

Join our Discord HERE. In the Announcements channel, you will find the 🎯 emoji below the post. Click on it and you will get access to a hidden channel specifically for Wingspan testers.

3. Send us a ticket along with the relevant files to support@monstercouch.com

If a bug you encounter causes the game to break completely (e.g. when it crashes or freezes) you can send us the player and player-prev log files by e-mail. This will help us look into the problem better. Besides the files, remember to describe the issue and write [WINGSPAN BETA] in the title of the e-mail. Below you can find information on where to look for the Player and Player-prev files:

PC log location:

C:Users[username]AppData/LocalLow/MonsterCouch/Wingspan/Player.log

Game log location on Mac:

~/Library/Logs/MonsterCouch/Wingspan/Player.log

https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/reveal-library-folder-in-macos/

Our birders' eagle eyes have helped us catch even the most insidious bugs more than once, so we're counting on your help!