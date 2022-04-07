Update 5.10 now available

Less than a month has passed since we expanded and improved the X4 universe again with X4: Tides of Avarice and the major 5.00 update. We haven't just been resting on our laurels since then, but have launched straight into update 5.10. We're excited to bring you this next update for X4: Foundations today. Please find the full changelog below.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1701060/X4_Tides_of_Avarice/

We would like to reassure you that we're not quite done yet with our vision for X4, but please note that the next item on the agenda for the game is a little further off, and that we won't be able to get into specifics about it for quite a while.

In the meantime, we hope that you continue to enjoy X4, build your empire, explore far away systems, dive into the storylines, and let yourselves be immersed in the X Universe.

Thank you for your continued support!

Version: 5.10 (476551) - 2022-04-07

Added option to choose which ship to transfer to Mr Dagobas Lahubasis Yorilos III in mission Scrapyard Salvage of Avarice story.

Added Protectyon Shield Generator to Logical Station Overview.

Added station type icons to station HUD elements.

Added automatic mouseover tooltips for truncated texts.

Added target elements for Vaults and Landmarks.

Added ware reservation information to station cargo display.

Added option to use Ctrl+Shift together as modifier for keyboard input.

Removed asteroids from Next Target list.

Improved player ship starting weapons in Spear of the Patriarch gamestart.

Improved Tangling with the Teladi mission by rebalancing loadout of pursuing fleet.

Improved ambush attack handling in Enigmatic Avarice mission of Avarice story.

Improved time between Boso Ta's calls for Cease and Desist mission in Segaris Pioneer story.

Improved ending of Avarice story to avoid reputation loss and prolonged engagement with Vigor Syndicate.

Improved balancing of Protectyon availability on Tidebreak.

Improved visibility of Long Range Scan ping of Erlking Vaults.

Improved aiming of weapons against certain targets such as Kha'ak stations, mass traffic, new ships, and other structures.

Improved application of construction plans to stations to reduce cases of modules being recycled and then reconstructed unnecessarily.

Improved workforce growth/decline rates to avoid large swings in consumed resources.

Improved precision of movement by individual player-owned ships given explicit movement orders.

Improved flee behaviour of fleeing ships that already have travel mode active.

Improved combat movement of fighters attacking other fighters when the player is around.

Improved input information shown in Interaction and External View messages.

Improved layout of Ship Modification menu.

Improved display of messages on Message Ticker.

Improved background in Windfall.

Fixed Casino welfare mission sometimes having no objectives.

Fixed Casino welfare module research not unlocking in certain cases.

Fixed Going Clean mission for Hatikvah sometimes getting stuck.

Fixed player sometimes not being able to dock spacesuit at Astrid during Answers in a Faraway System mission of Avarice story.

Fixed involuntarily being teleported out of spacesuit during Answers in a Faraway System mission of Avarice story.

Fixed unique Astrid equipment sometimes being missing after successfully capturing it.

Fixed rare freeze during Track Ship mission.

Fixed missing engine and shield generator on story Katana.

Fixed Duke's Buccaneers and Paranid factions not being at war after specific diplomatic choice during Paranid story.

Fixed selling Protectyon for high price not triggering The Freest of Markets achievement in Avarice story.

Fixed Boso Ta repeating himself in certain cases during Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission of Avarice story.

Fixed issues with racing ship being destroyed prematurely in Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission of Avarice story.

Fixed Boso Ta signal leak not being discoverable in Tides of Avarice sectors.

Fixed incorrect Brantlee dialog during Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission in Avarice story.

Fixed Dagobas Lahubasis Yorilos III missing during dock conversation with Ebby Bro during Scrapyard Salvage mission of Avarice story.

Fixed player relation to VIG faction to bring it back up to neutral if it dropped after Avarice story ends.

Fixed player being addressed with gamestart character's name in Arcadian Ambitions mission despite having changed it.

Fixed Haile Shinamon briefly being hostile towards player if Amplifier is destroyed under specific circumstances.

Fixed Godrealm of the Paranid and Holy Order of the Pontifex remaining as client faction for Build Station missions after specific player diplomatic decision.

Fixed issues with hacking station in Pirate story.

Fixed transfer of credits for mission trades not working.

Fixed Vigor Syndicate and Riptide Rakers defence stations not having correct crew.

Fixed not being able to reliably use anomalies with large ships.

Fixed workforce resources not being bought on stations without production or build modules even though Fill Whole Habitat is set.

Fixed some instances where ships that are otherwise able to trade are unable to do looped trades.

Fixed hacking of turrets not being taken into account in damage calculations when player is not present.

Fixed incorrect weapon damage calculation if same weapon appeared in active primary and secondary weapon groups.

Fixed ships sometimes fleeing towards their attacker even though not fleeing toward highway, gate, or station.

Fixed police ships and station customs finding illegal wares in cargo holds of ships equipped with Mirage mod.

Fixed pirates determining cargo of ships equipped with Mirage mod.

Fixed cases of stuck large trade ships trying to execute trade.

Fixed ships and modules destroyed while under construction not contributing correct scrap.

Fixed last module destroyed on station not contributing scrap.

Fixed laser towers firing on enemy objects that are not hostile.

Fixed loss of ability to use control stations in first person under certain circumstances.

Fixed miners sometimes not being able to gather resources even in non-depleted areas.

Fixed stations with processing modules not buying any Raw Scrap if all solid storage capacity is allocated manually.

Fixed player receiving excessive gratitude for destroying hostile ships around stations.

Fixed Build Storage storage being destructible and restored destroyed storage.

Fixed capital ships not being able to collect crates full of cash.

Fixed rare case where NPCs would not appear on stations.

Fixed certain stations not allowing docking in very extreme savegames.

Fixed bridges for docked capital ships being missing from station elevator destinations under certain circumstances.

Fixed certain rooms sometimes not appearing in transporter menu.

Fixed Closed Loop production method not being listed for certain equipment in Encyclopedia.

Fixed overlapping texts in Target Monitor and Message Ticker.

Fixed selecting specific ware on map overriding all other trade filters.

Fixed module search and filter in Station Build menu.

Fixed Match Target Speed and Map pan/rotate toggle not working as toggle once any control was remapped.

Fixed auto-selected target being lost immediately when looking away in gamepad mode.

Fixed current target being lost when changing between mouse and gamepad input.

Fixed having to toggle flight assist twice after turning off travel mode.

Fixed Direct Mouse Steering mode turning off after using menu.

Fixed incorrect button icons being displayed when playing with controller under Linux.

Fixed air marshals sometimes performing incorrect gestures during docking.

Fixed incorrect positions of certain turrets/shields on Barbarossa.

Fixed floating antenna geometry on Baldric and Jian.

Fixed off-centre collision issues with Shih.

Fixed weapons not being able to properly target Helios E.

Fixed various French voice and Chinese Traditional localisation issues.