Update v1.0.1

Leaderboards
Menu Leaderboards would show only results up to level 20 instead of 60.
Credits
If you watched Credits till the end, the Continue button would not be clickable by mouse, forcing you to use the keyboard shortcut to "press" it and exit the credits screen.
Final Cutscene
Wall colors were the wrong color in the final cutscene.
If you run into any issues, feel free to submit the bug on Steam or contact me at DaisyGamesStudio@gmail.com.
Thank you and enjoy the game!
- Martin
Changed files in this update