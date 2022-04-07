Update v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8515508 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Leaderboards

Menu Leaderboards would show only results up to level 20 instead of 60.

Credits

If you watched Credits till the end, the Continue button would not be clickable by mouse, forcing you to use the keyboard shortcut to "press" it and exit the credits screen.

Final Cutscene

Wall colors were the wrong color in the final cutscene.

