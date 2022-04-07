 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sokobos update for 7 April 2022

Update v1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8515508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards

Menu Leaderboards would show only results up to level 20 instead of 60.

Credits

If you watched Credits till the end, the Continue button would not be clickable by mouse, forcing you to use the keyboard shortcut to "press" it and exit the credits screen.

Final Cutscene

Wall colors were the wrong color in the final cutscene.

If you run into any issues, feel free to submit the bug on Steam or contact me at DaisyGamesStudio@gmail.com.

Thank you and enjoy the game!

  • Martin

Changed files in this update

Sokobos Windows Depot 1655891
  • Loading history…
Sokobos Linux Depot 1655892
  • Loading history…
Sokobos Mac Depot 1655893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.