Random Crash Fix

Hello guys :D

With the last update we introduced a little client crash. During the match if it happened that you collected an itemstack that was not finished to be merged with the new itemstack merge system it had a risk it could freeze your game due to an error.

Once the error happened, You would still be able to walk but not able to interact and the enemy would freeze due to the error.

Due to this emergency fix you might also see some of the content we were planning for friday. Like the new colored text that is easier to read. More on that later :P

Sorry for the issue guys we fixed it as soon as it was reported to us.