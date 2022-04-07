2022 Season 2 Patch 2 [2022.04.06.03]

This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2022 Season 2 Release, as well as the release of the 2022 laser scan version of Bristol Motor Speedway - Dirt!

2022 Season 2 Patch 2 Release Notes [2022.04.06.03]



iRACING UI:

Create a Race

The “Race Options” step has been moved to after both the car and track selection steps to allow for a better user experience for defining event rules, such as forcing tire compound changes.

Paint Shop

ButtKicker logo has been updated.

SIMULATION:

Race Control

Update the "must use multiple tire compounds" rule enforcement to only disqualify drivers that have both taken the checkered flag and not met the rule requirement. Drivers who do not finish the Race for any reason and have not met the rule requirement will not be disqualified by this rule.

This behavior better matches rules in real world series that use multiple tire compounds.

Fixed a race server crash issue that could occur when an event Admin tried to extend a Caution after it was already double file by enough laps that it would try to go back to single file. Instead, now the Caution will simply stay double file.



AI Racing

AI Drivers have improved their pit strategy with the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance.

AI Drivers have improved their driving skills with the GT3 Class cars.

Fixed an issue where CPU demand of AI Drivers running with Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance was inordinately high.

Physics

A system has been added to prevent suspension hyper-extensions.

This system applies to both Old Damage Model and New Damage Model cars.



Tires

Race Servers will now correctly track tire compound usage when sessions are reset.

New Damage Model

Fixed an issue where a detached wheel could cause some damage system instability.

Spotter

Fixed an issue where the spotter was providing gridding fuel messages during non-Race events.

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Classic 1987 Cars

External shift lights have been updated.

<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Cars

Cooling and aerodynamic parameters have been updated while running at Dirt Oval tracks.

Models and textures have been optimized as the camera changes distances from these cars. This should allow for some improved framerates.

Various minor artistic updates for the wheel textures, flaps, and suspension.

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala

Fixed an issue with floating tape.

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Fixed a minor issue with the rotation point of the trunk, when popped open.

Audi R8 LMS

Stint fuel used now references the updated fuel cell capacity.

Chevrolet Corvette C6.R GT1

Fixed an issue with the rear view camera where the display would be too dark and not work well with auto-exposure.

Dallara P217

Reverted a previous change where the clutch would no longer disengage the engine while driving at high speeds.

This fuel saving technique may now be used once again, at your own risk.



Honda Civic Type R

The rear wing stamp has been moved to the car decal texture so that it may be altered in custom paints.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO

Stint fuel used now references the updated fuel cell capacity.

McLaren 570s GT4

Fixed an issue where car numbers were not appearing correctly on one of the car paint patterns.

NASCAR Buick LeSabre - 1987

The rear fenders have been flared out a bit to more accurately replicate how the body panels would have been in 1987.

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

iRacing setups have been updated.

Porsche 911 R GT3

Fuel used in the current stint has been corrected to be in our typical form and reference the correct fuel cell capacity.

[Legacy] NASCAR Nationwide Chevrolet Impala - 2012

Fixed an issue where some incorrect textures were being used.

TRACKS:

Bristol Motor Speedway

New Track configuration: Dirt!

A new dirt oval track configuration, Dirt, is now available at this track!

This new Dirt track configuration has been generated with brand new real-world laser scan data from the upcoming event! The entire track surface has been fully rebuilt and reprofiled for a brand new dirt oval experience.

This track configuration is available to all users who currently own this track. This configuration is named “Dirt”.

The original dirt track configuration, “Dirt”, has been renamed “Dirt - 2021” to reflect its build date, and remains ready for racing.

Add Bristol Motor Speedway, including the new Dirt track configuration, to your digital landscape by purchasing it from the iRacing Store here: https://members.iracing.com/membersite/member/TrackDetail.do?trkid=442



Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

The pace car driver has improved his pit entry line and should no longer crash into the large tire.