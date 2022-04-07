Early Access Release #20 (Version: 0.9.8132.16733)

The convoy system was reworked because it was not working as intended. You used to be able to pretty much ignore convoys, because they were very hard to damage. You will see a big change with the new system. You will need to stay on top of your convoy inventory. Convoy losses should now be a critical concern like they were during the war.
There are two big changes to how convoys are handled. Because of the way convoys used to be modeled, the game allocated extra capacity for each convoy, but given that they were lightly loaded, it was very unlikely that shipping would be sunk. The game now matches shipping tonnage used with shipping tonnage needed, which means when damage occurs, you will lose fractional convoys.
Secondly, convoy detection was only occurring if the convoy ended movement in a region where a patrol ended movement. The game now checks every region a convoy moves through for possible detection by patrols. Patrols now are properly doing interception checks along their full path of movement.
New Functionality:
- When convoys are intercepted, and a battle occurs, the map is centered on the battle location, and a brief indication is shown on the map
Tuning
- Reduced factory costs to produce Militia or Infantry
- AI emphasis on strategic bombing has been increased
- Air-to-Air combat damage has been increased slightly
- Damage from ground strafing and bombing of land units by air units has been reduced slightly
- AI should build a more effective mix between air and land units. Land units were being under-prioritized
- Increased benefits of Farming Research
- Increased benefits of Cryptography Research
- Increased detection chance for ships on patrol to detect other ships
Changes:
- Convoy losses were not working as intended. The size of a convoy was based on the capacity of typical merchant ship. Since many supply convoy loads are less than this, losses in combat would result in losses to supply or fuel, but not to convoy ships. This did not reflect historical shipping losses. This also affected trade convoys, but the impact was less apparent because shipment sizes were typically much larger. Instead, the game will deduct fractional convoy points based on lost tonnage. You will see increased convoy losses under the new system, and will have to build more convoys, or protect them, as was the case historically.
- Modified to allow interception of American convoys (trading with UK or France) prior to USA entry in WW2 by Germany (to reflect what happened historically)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where some map regions along the map edge didn't render (black screen). The world map is modeled as a sheet of paper rolled in a cylinder. This problem sometimes occurred along the map edge. Note, even though the map is modeled as a cylinder, it utilizes latitude, longitude when computing distances, so large regions near the poles are smaller in distance in game terms than their visual appearance might imply. This is how the game handles mapping a sphere onto a flat surface.
- Fixed bug where displayed land attack rating was not being computed for newly created units.
- Supplies sent to units in theaters outside of the country's capital theater were being requisitioned properly from the theater depot but were sent from the capital instead of the depot region. Oops. The supplies eventually got there but took much longer to arrive.
- If a unit's strategic redeployment (SR) destination has been captured, the deployment was correctly cancelled before entering enemy territory, but the unit received a readiness penalty as if they had made a normal move. They should no longer receive the readiness penalty if their SR move is cut short.
- If Air/Land units attacked a region, and the land attack failed, the land units retreated properly, but the air units triggered new battles. The air units should now retreat as well.
- AI Patrols which crossed theater boundaries were not working properly. When patrols crossed a theater boundary, the new theater AI was stealing the patrol ships and the patrol was cancelled.
- AI would order strategic bomber missions for your strategic bomber units if they were located in AI controlled friendly territory, if you hadn't already issued orders for them.
- Fuel is stored at the unit level. There was an obsolete field that used to store the army/fleet value that was being used when displaying the unit that sometimes caused an incorrect value to be displayed. The average fuel for an army/fleet should have been computed on demand. References to the obsolete field have been replaced with the on-demand calculation.
- Convoys were only checking interception at the end of their routes. They are now checking the entire patrol route
- Surrendering country research was not being cancelled, resulting in superfluous messages in the message panel
