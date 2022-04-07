Early Access Release #20 (Version: 0.9.8132.16733)

The convoy system was reworked because it was not working as intended. You used to be able to pretty much ignore convoys, because they were very hard to damage. You will see a big change with the new system. You will need to stay on top of your convoy inventory. Convoy losses should now be a critical concern like they were during the war.

There are two big changes to how convoys are handled. Because of the way convoys used to be modeled, the game allocated extra capacity for each convoy, but given that they were lightly loaded, it was very unlikely that shipping would be sunk. The game now matches shipping tonnage used with shipping tonnage needed, which means when damage occurs, you will lose fractional convoys.

Secondly, convoy detection was only occurring if the convoy ended movement in a region where a patrol ended movement. The game now checks every region a convoy moves through for possible detection by patrols. Patrols now are properly doing interception checks along their full path of movement.

New Functionality:

When convoys are intercepted, and a battle occurs, the map is centered on the battle location, and a brief indication is shown on the map

Tuning

Reduced factory costs to produce Militia or Infantry

AI emphasis on strategic bombing has been increased

Air-to-Air combat damage has been increased slightly

Damage from ground strafing and bombing of land units by air units has been reduced slightly

AI should build a more effective mix between air and land units. Land units were being under-prioritized

Increased benefits of Farming Research

Increased benefits of Cryptography Research

Increased detection chance for ships on patrol to detect other ships

Changes:

Convoy losses were not working as intended. The size of a convoy was based on the capacity of typical merchant ship. Since many supply convoy loads are less than this, losses in combat would result in losses to supply or fuel, but not to convoy ships. This did not reflect historical shipping losses. This also affected trade convoys, but the impact was less apparent because shipment sizes were typically much larger. Instead, the game will deduct fractional convoy points based on lost tonnage. You will see increased convoy losses under the new system, and will have to build more convoys, or protect them, as was the case historically.

Modified to allow interception of American convoys (trading with UK or France) prior to USA entry in WW2 by Germany (to reflect what happened historically)

Bug Fixes: