NEW NATURE RENDERER

In my previous game, I used an asset called Vegetation Studio pro. It was good, but buggy as hell and often painful to work with. So I decided to implement new spawning and rendering system for my nature. The rendering part is handled by the GPU instancer, which culls all instances that are not visible and has brilliant performance, and is also easy to use.

The first step in spawning nature was to realize that further parts of the track don't need as much attention as the surroundings of the track.

I realized that I can really populate the first 20 m from the track and nature feels dense as hell. The count of all instances was still nice so performance is good as well.

Read the full article:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1871990/view/3228526127303818158

and wishlist new Engine Evolution 2022 now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1871990/Engine_Evolution_2022/

Engine Evolution 2022 FAQ:

Q: What will happen with my progress? Is it some type of scam on the players?

A: Everything you unlocked and purchased will transfer into Engine Evolution 2022 when released. You will lose nothing + get new features.

Q: Why do you do it then?

A:

Releasing a new version helps me to better explain to everybody that I have implemented a lot of features since the last version. I will get rid of outdated reviews that will never be gone/updated on EE 2021. Marketing is a big part of any game's success. This gives me a fresh chance to introduce myself to Steam's audience using updated graphics.

Q: Why should I wishlist and download EE 2022?

A: It will get more frequent patches than the older versions. It also helps me market the new game -> more players -> I can produce even better EE 2023 one day/maybe expand the team from a single person to several.

Q: What will happen to EE 2021?

A: I will release patches for some time until there are some players left.