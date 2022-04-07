Version 0.9.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got some exciting things for you this week, a Cop Overlay Update!

As part of the previous update I started working on a new overlay system and this update is the first part of how it'll work.

On the top bar when you press the Overlays button you will now see several options:

This is where there's going to be different types of overlays for you to see different information about the simulation, and I've started with information about the cops trying to contain the threat.

Now when the Cop Overlay is selected all cops are highlighted, areas cops are in are marked blue and you can see the regions that they are trying to quarantine that was added in the last update. The colours can be changed in the options for accessibility.

Soon I will be working on these other overlays so you can see so much more information about what the simulation is doing, and hopefully I will add some things that let you tweak and change how it works on these screens also.

There are also some AI changes:

When a cop encounters a panicked civilian they will try to reach the area that caused them to panic. Their status will be updated to show they are doing this. Also they will not do this if they are quarantining an area.

Fixed a bug where the cops were moving far too much when trying to reach a quarantine area and overshooting it.