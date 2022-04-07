Time Trials & Challenges Early Access milestone complete

We’re excited to announce our first major content release which includes a competitive Time Trial challenge as part of the new Challenges section of the career game mode.

Every challenge has its own leaderboard where you can compete with other players to be the fastest at that challenge. The company sponsoring the challenge also gives rewards for bronze, silver and gold qualifying times.

The types of challenges being released in this update are:

Time Trial Challenge: Configure and tune your ship to be faster for the straights or more nimble for the turns of the company provided time trial courses.

Tether Challenge: Think you are good at tethering? Have you created an auto tether system to be proud of? Then put it to the test by capturing these moving rocks. Word of warning, match velocity and direction before you tether or you might have a... rocky... experience.

Can you beat our scores?

In this update are two time trial courses and two asteroid tether challenges, more challenge types are coming in future updates but for now let’s tick that roadmap item!

Until next time challengers

I Fetch Rocks Team