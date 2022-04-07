Update to v.1.3.0.0. - PUBLIC STAGE

Share · View all patches · Build 8514967 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 12:19:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

v1.3.0.0 is now available on the Public Stage

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

Five new birds - Pigeon, Duck, Crow, Hawk and White-Tailed Eagle.

Two new colour variants of hens.

Three new wall decorations - Animal Trophies.

Three new items - Animal Skulls. Skulls as possible rare drops to wisent, deer, buck, and moose.

Six new floor decorations - Animal Furs.

Two new maps to buy - birds and fish spots.

Animal spots can now be discovered on the map.

Attic module to the Simple Small House.

New sounds for the Calf.

Reverb and an occlusion system to some sounds.

New graphic effect - Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) (This has a high impact on performance).

No damage to one of the Smithy modules.

One of the house modules doesn't cast a shadow.

Market stalls modules must not be damaged by old age.

Destroyed building modules have the wrong textures.

Accepting settings doesn't hide "restore default" button.

After the interaction that allows a player to buy an animal the animal details instead of the building selection was opened.

Falling tree sounds should be less likely play in a loop.

Racimir going bald when putting on a hood while wearing a hat.

Mount teleporting back home on a skipped day - now only on season skip, if not overloaded.

Cancelling the skinning animation for Wisents skinned them prematurely.

Torch handles sometimes do glow.

Position of doors in buildings.

Position of signboards in buildings.

When a character dies of old age, the heir will also die in the next season if the player continues the game without saving.

A few cases where NPCs block or sleep in front of houses.

Sounds of the horse and donkey will play less often.

Wrong interaction scale when trying to buy animals.

Wrong offset applied when blocking after a tool broke.