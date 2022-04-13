1.2.4 is live now! Aegyptus is available for Season Pass owners!

Aegyptus map is available for all Season Pass users!

We are happy to announce that as of the beginning of April all Season Pass users can enjoy a brand, new map - Aegyptus from Aegyptus & Creta of upcoming DLC! All you have to do is enable beta content in the settings window and the map will be available for you! :)



Why is this map so great?

Aegyptus is a 22 City, 10 Province map that introduces trade routes that may be occupied by more than one Colonist, a flood mechanic that increases food yields, and additional trade for frankincense and gold!



What is Season Pass?

Concordia: Digital Edition - Season Pass will grant you day 1 access to every bit of DLC and/or additional maps to be released - which is to say all of the official expansions released for the tabletop Concordia - at the discount!

Patch 1.2.4 is here! Check out all the changes below!

We fixed a lot of bugs reported by you - our players in patch 1.2.3! For example, the slow-playing AI problem or some spelling errors have been resolved. :) But there is more, you can see the full list here!