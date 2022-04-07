A New Build is OUT - Patch 1.0.5 - Codename: Prepared

Hey everyone,

We managed to squeeze in quite a number of improvements and reworks while new content is being created by the team. It includes a lot of things that we have been unable to rework until now, so we're super satisfied that we got around to them. In this patch, we specifically concentrated on Companion Combat UI and the Game Log, but there are a lot of other additions and fixes, too. We've collected a few here for your convenience, but you can find the detailed patch notes at the end of the post, too.

Companion UI

We reworked the majority of the UI pane for Companions and much of what we did was based on player feedback. The interface now comes across as much more obvious, easier to read, including targeting information on skills as well as other information represented by icons (each with its own tooltip). Power cost is also prominently featured now.

Gear and Prowess Options

The improved Companion UI is now readily accessible during combat deployment and Companion selection (during Events) to provide more agency to players. This means that you can now change Gear and level up Companions on these screens, too (except in Crew Combat ambushes and its subsequent rounds).

Matching these changes, enemies in Companion combat also received their own pane with stats and information that you can browse to be able to make decisions regarding your Companions' Gear and Perks.

Companion Selection Rework

This specific rework involved moving the Companion portraits from the left onto the Event scroll itself so that the Companion UI can open in its place.

Assigning Deputies on the Fly

A new feature snuck into this new build, too: you will be able to reassign Deputies during the day at the cost of Resourcefulness from time to time. The timer is an in-game week just like with some of the other Leadership skills (lowered by the Authority stat).

Game Log Changes

We've felt for a while now that despite providing important information, the game log is not as informative as we would like it to be. And so we took our tools to it to give it a nice facelift and rework.

First off, important items in the log will now be clickable: codex links, journal references, chart, and so on. This change makes it much easier to find the things the log is about and dig deeper if you wish.

Additionally, save files now include the entries in the log, so if you open the game after a hiatus, you will be able to get back into the swing of things much easier using the game log.

Companion Combat UI Changes

Health bars received a major overhaul - gone are the round meters divided into 5 parts. They were often quite difficult to decode, as a single segment in the case of larger enemies often represented 5-8 Vitality points. Thus, it the meter did not budge even after several smaller hits, confusing players.

We've been looking for the right design for a while and now we think we've found it, so we took the time to implement it. The new health bar displays Vitality in a percentage-based gauge.

Enemies that take up two spaces received extra care: we got rid of their weird double round bases and gave them a longer health bar along with a single, large targeting box.

Another addition is that the bars will indicate expected damage (or heal) when hovering over them with an activated Skill.

We've rolled with this display style and implemented it so that now after a damaging attack (or healing Skill use), the Vitality meter shows the damage for a moment before subtracting the value from the target.

New Blood on Hit Types

Another small, albeit quite immersive, change we've finally gotten around to is that creatures that do not bleed or have an irregular blood color received their own blood decal when hit. No longer will Cinderborn and Splinters bleed but have their specific kind of damage represented in combat.

Character Sheet Changes

In Part I. of upcoming changes, one of the most significant changes was the updated character sheet that can be opened and used in the deployment phase and during Companion selection in Events. You may have noticed it there that the sheets themselves received an overhaul, too. The whole Skill section was revamped to be more informative and less cluttered with text. All sorts of information is now displayed that Skills were lacking, along with new icons to ease the identification of combat Skill attributes and effects.

Targeting now has its own block with sets of icons that make a simple reading of the Skill more intuitive. Categories like Impediment were broken down into sub-classes such as Push, Pull, Stun, and so on, so now you get more detailed information on what will happen upon using the Skill. A large number of tooltips were added to compliment the changes.

Whew, and that was only the big stuff. And now, let's jump into the patch details.

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

Patch 1.0.50 - Codename: Prepared

Character UI is:

Now openable before Companion combat (except in ambushes) so you can change Gear or level up to be able to face the adversities

Now available for enemy characters so you can check their stats and Skills in advance

Now also available during Companion selection in Events, allowing you more freedom to change Gear or level up Prowess, too (or simply check what's what)

Camp shadow added to camping for more immersion

Shift + left click now works on Crew in the mansio (for hiring or kicking them out in bulk)

Changing Deputies during the day is available for some Resourcefullness

Game log now shows more updates and most entries are clickable to access the relevant information

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

Reworked Compaion selection UI in Events

Completely reworked Vitality and Power bars in Companion Combat

Campaign map node radial menu highlights were added

Enduring Effect tooltip updated on Crew and Character UIs

A new standalone Character UI was implemented, which is now visible in the deploy phase and during Companion select

Unused Skill boxes were removed from the enemy Character UI

Simplified the Outrider feedback on the Crew UI

Added tooltips to main menu options

Added a new option to remove the Companion Combat position frames (for those that want a less busy UI)

Bug Fixes :bug:

Skornar won't retaliate when in Guard Stance if the triggering attack Downs him

Out of Action is now logged only once in the Combat Log, not twice

Stats affected by Gear now update instantly

Vagrus background dependency tooltips were reformatted to avoid script-like text

Fixed a bug preventing converting Mounts to Outriders when having less than 1 cargo slot

Locked foraging will not trigger working odd jobs in settlements from now on

Workforce related calculations were fixed

The smelter in Avernum deducts 15 Scrapmetal instead of 20, as displayed

The Ahskulite retinue will now properly remove themselves from the party when you convince them to go back to Deven by themselves

Known Issues:

Vitality bars sometimes blink briefly during Round switching

Combat performance drops

Escort task related anomalies

Coming Up Next

New Companion: Vorax - FreeLC for all owners of Vagrus

Options to change key bindings

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

