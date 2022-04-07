United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is now available in Early Access!
United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is an open world rogue lite FPS set in 1944's depiction of the Ardennes.
At early access launch, version 0.2.0 contains:
Weapons
- Knife
- Stielhandgranate
- Binoculars
- M1911 [0]
- Grease Gun
- Bren
- Welrod
- M1 Carbine
- STG 44
- Thompson
- Lee Enfield
- DeLisle
Gameworld
- 2 Towns
- 1 drivable vehicle
- Prisoner of War Camp
- Protected entrance to an underground facility
- Smaller settlements and checkpoints
The Roadmap allows you a look into the future of Battle of the Bulge!
Battle of the Bulge offers several different weather conditions.
Things changed since United Assault - Normandy '44
- Improved AI and combat distance
- Rebalanced weapons
- Improved AI animations
- Performance improvements
- Field Of View options
- Improved settings menu
Here is a list of known issues we are working on.
We are again listening to your feedback! The game again offers the option to fill out a survey with each new release and is now running a detailed analyser. This analyser is only tracking gameplay related informations and not personal data and will be removed with full release.
