United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is now available in Early Access!

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is an open world rogue lite FPS set in 1944's depiction of the Ardennes.

At early access launch, version 0.2.0 contains:

Weapons

Knife

Stielhandgranate

Binoculars

M1911 [0]

Grease Gun

Bren

Welrod

M1 Carbine

STG 44

Thompson

Lee Enfield

DeLisle





Gameworld

2 Towns

1 drivable vehicle

Prisoner of War Camp

Protected entrance to an underground facility

Smaller settlements and checkpoints

The Roadmap allows you a look into the future of Battle of the Bulge!



Battle of the Bulge offers several different weather conditions.

Things changed since United Assault - Normandy '44

Improved AI and combat distance

Rebalanced weapons

Improved AI animations

Performance improvements

Field Of View options

Improved settings menu

Here is a list of known issues we are working on.

We are again listening to your feedback! The game again offers the option to fill out a survey with each new release and is now running a detailed analyser. This analyser is only tracking gameplay related informations and not personal data and will be removed with full release.

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord