United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 7 April 2022

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is now available in Early Access!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge is an open world rogue lite FPS set in 1944's depiction of the Ardennes.

At early access launch, version 0.2.0 contains:

Weapons

  • Knife
  • Stielhandgranate
  • Binoculars
  • M1911 [0]
  • Grease Gun
  • Bren
  • Welrod
  • M1 Carbine
  • STG 44
  • Thompson
  • Lee Enfield
  • DeLisle


Gameworld

  • 2 Towns
  • 1 drivable vehicle
  • Prisoner of War Camp
  • Protected entrance to an underground facility
  • Smaller settlements and checkpoints

The Roadmap allows you a look into the future of Battle of the Bulge!


Battle of the Bulge offers several different weather conditions.

Things changed since United Assault - Normandy '44

  • Improved AI and combat distance
  • Rebalanced weapons
  • Improved AI animations
  • Performance improvements
  • Field Of View options
  • Improved settings menu

Here is a list of known issues we are working on.

We are again listening to your feedback! The game again offers the option to fill out a survey with each new release and is now running a detailed analyser. This analyser is only tracking gameplay related informations and not personal data and will be removed with full release.

