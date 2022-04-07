Prologue Updated with New Enemies’ Abilities, WIP Sneak Peek & New Keyart!

Fellow Sinners!

Following your feedback, we have updated the Prologue. We focused on improving the variability of the enemies' abilities to bring even more variety into the condensed experience of your journey through Hell. We also made a bunch of Quality of Life improvements, as listed below.

And we hope you'll love our new keyart as much as we do!

Gameplay improvements:

The enemies got a number of new abilities:

Panic: All buffs on the character’s cards are reduced to 0 until the next Redraw

Intimidation: All debuffs on the character’s cards are reduced to 0 until the next Redraw

Encircle: All Armor on the character’s cards are reduced to 0 until the next Redraw

Anathema: Eliminate the character’s highest buff

Grace: Eliminate the enemy's highest debuff

Quality of life:

Tutorials have been updated and expanded with additional information boxes

Battle scene was beautified once again

Enemy redraw skill tooltip was moved to the redraw button for better clarity

UI render on camera fixes

But our main focus now is to progress the game swiftly into the Beta state. There are dozens of new enemies in the making. Here’s a sneak peek:

There will be a different set of enemies for each of the circles of Hell. The Prologue serves as a cross-section of them from multiple different circles, but in the final game, every circle will be heavily thematic visually, backstory-wise and gameplay-wise.

Another important step is tons and tons of new player abilities, cards, and souls to obtain. And of course, more playable characters to conquer the deeps of Hell.

We will reveal more about all the aforementioned features in the upcoming updates.

Stay tuned!

And in the meantime, join our Discord and give us your feedback!