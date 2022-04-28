Welcome aboard, the new Content Creator Packs have arrived!

Calling all Survivors!

The day has arrived! The 3 new CCPs (Content Creator Packs) have finally arrived, and we're excited to welcome you aboard. The packs will be available separately, or in a "All New In" bundle! You'll be able to change how you play the game with the "Martian Express Pack" created by veteran modders Lucian "LukeH" Hada and Sylvain "Silva" Maupetit. The "Martian Express Pack" allows you to move your colonists and resources between stations facilitating access to far away domes and remote resource deposits. Other outside manned buildings will also be buildable near stations without needing a dome. You can also enjoy the 10 new terrestrial building skins included in "Future Contemporary Cosmetic Pack" by modder Teerapat "Quad Rioters" Kitjawijit while you listen to the 16 new songs from the "Revelation Radio Pack".

Martian Express Pack created by veteran modders Lucian "LukeH" Hada and Sylvain "Silva" Maupetit include:

Welcome commuters!

Build your stations anywhere on the map and help your colonists get to work and back. Click on the info panel to see their reason for traveling and make sure that everyone gets their seat. otherwise, they’ll have to wait for the next train - and be frustrated, nobody likes to miss the train.

New tracks

Click and drag to create tracks that connect your stations. Tracks will be elevated allowing your rovers and drones to pass underneath together with power cables, while pipes can cross over them.

Same train, different cargo

Traveling on the red planet has never been safer (and efficient!). Trains will have 2 wagons to transport colonists and resources at the same time. Don't worry: they'll travel on the same track with no risk of collision. Build your trains in the stations, assign them to the connected tracks and watch them go.

The Martian Express pack will be available for a price of 6.99 USD / 6.99 EUR / 5.19 GBP.

Future Contemporary Cosmetic Pack by modder Teerapat "Quad Rioters" Kitjawijit:

10 terrestrial building skins to give your colony some added flair.

The Future Contemporary Pack will be available for a price of 4.99 USD / 4.99 EURO / 3.99 GBP.

Revelation Radio:

16 new songs from 4 artists for approximately 70 minutes of music from the comfort of your own dome.

Revelation Radio will be available for a price of 3.99 USD / 3.99 EURO / 2.89 GBP.

So pack your bags on hop aboard a train on Mars, destination: everywhere from your dome to the Gale Crater! There will also be a free update to the basegame, see patch notes below:

Release date: 28-04-2022

Version:

Steam: 1011140

GOG: 1011140

Epic: 1011144

Windows Store: 1011142

Paradox Plaza: 1011140

XBOX: 1011140

MAC: 1011140

Linux: 1011140

PS4: 1011140

Bug fixes:

The Jumbo Cave Reinforcement cannot be built if a Dome was already built nearby

Rovers and RC Dozers can clean cave-ins only from certain points

Anomalies from events can spawn under a deposit

Landscaping projects from Surface are displayed in the Underground if one of them is finished

The salvage process for Storages does not resume after they have been emptied

The Bottomless Pit Lab doesn't convert some resources into research points in the Normal workload

Resources stored to be used for maintenance or to upgrade the Bottomless Pit can also be converted into Research points, causing maintenance and upgrading to be delayed

The Drones don't get commands after being unpacked from Prefabs by Ancient Artifact

The Asteroid Extractor tooltip doesn't show the available amount of rare metals and exotic minerals in the nodes on the Asteroid when trying to place an extractor

The Mystery Log cannot be dismissed on the Asteroid after completing the "Asteroid from outer space" mini-mystery

Prefabs not being correctly transported to the underground via the elevator

Feature change: