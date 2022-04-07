How to create your own mods in Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_

Fellow Officers,

_

With the release of The Holding Cells Update, you are able to create your very own basic mods for Police Simulator: Patrol Officers. But... how do you actually do that?

Well, no problem! We've created a comprehensive guide that explains how to create, test, and upload your mods! Check it out here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2778896763

In addition, we have created a video guide that shows the creation process for a mod. We highly recommend taking a look:

So far, dozens of mods have already been created by you, our amazing community. It's absolutely awesome to see what all of you are able to do and I've already downloaded some of them for personal use. They're just too cool.

Check out our Steam Workshop to take a look at all mods!

A huge shoutout to Zlatek who created a set of 2D templates for the patrol cars. Awesome job!

We can't wait to see how the mods will turn out over time and will highlight some of them very soon!

Thank you all,

Your Police Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/997010