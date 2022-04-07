[07.04. - 09.04.] New Strength in Jam-Packed Random Boxes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pick up tons of Angel’s Feathers and Full Moon Crystals! Two massively stacked chests will give you a welcome boost for strengthening your specialist cards. The Angel’s Feather Random Box and Full Moon Crystal Random Box are now available in the NosMall.

The Angel’s Feather Random Box may be filled with different amounts of this items. If fortune smiles, you could get your hands on a serious mountain of 999 Angel’s Feathers!The following amounts are possible:

999x Angel’s Feather

200x Angel’s Feather

100x Angel’s Feather

50x Angel’s Feather

20x Angel’s Feather

10x Angel’s Feather

Full Moon Crystals are another important component when it comes to improving specialist cards. That’s why we’ve packed another chest ready: the Full Moon Crystal Random Box.

This box may contain the following amounts:

999x Full Moon Crystal

200x Full Moon Crystal

100x Full Moon Crystal

50x Full Moon Crystal

20x Full Moon Crystal

10x Full Moon Crystal

With a touch of good fortune, you could land a whopping 999 Full Moon Crystals. Malcolm Mix in Nosville or Marvin Magicus in Port Alveus can show you how to use them.

Seize this fantastic opportunity to improve your specialists with the contents of these two random boxes!Both are tradeable.

Have fun!

The NosTale Team