 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NosTale update for 7 April 2022

[07.04. - 09.04.] New Strength in Jam-Packed Random Boxes

Share · View all patches · Build 8514134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pick up tons of Angel’s Feathers and Full Moon Crystals! Two massively stacked chests will give you a welcome boost for strengthening your specialist cards. The Angel’s Feather Random Box and Full Moon Crystal Random Box are now available in the NosMall.

The Angel’s Feather Random Box may be filled with different amounts of this items. If fortune smiles, you could get your hands on a serious mountain of 999 Angel’s Feathers!The following amounts are possible:

  • 999x Angel’s Feather
  • 200x Angel’s Feather
  • 100x Angel’s Feather
  • 50x Angel’s Feather
  • 20x Angel’s Feather
  • 10x Angel’s Feather

Full Moon Crystals are another important component when it comes to improving specialist cards. That’s why we’ve packed another chest ready: the Full Moon Crystal Random Box.

This box may contain the following amounts:

  • 999x Full Moon Crystal
  • 200x Full Moon Crystal
  • 100x Full Moon Crystal
  • 50x Full Moon Crystal
  • 20x Full Moon Crystal
  • 10x Full Moon Crystal

With a touch of good fortune, you could land a whopping 999 Full Moon Crystals. Malcolm Mix in Nosville or Marvin Magicus in Port Alveus can show you how to use them.

Seize this fantastic opportunity to improve your specialists with the contents of these two random boxes!Both are tradeable.

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8514134
NosTale Content Depot 550471
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.