Early Access Release v.001

Hey surfing fans,

We know you’re excited to get your hands on BL Pro Surfing 22. We’re keen to get the game to you, as our team has been working incredibly hard to make this game for you. We have made the decision to release the first Early Access version today, April 7, 2022.

We will be updating consistently and continually improving things as we go, so please make sure you feedback and let us know how the builds are playing for you. As it stands we plan to update once a fortnight, but we may do more frequent updates if we need to.

The email to report bugs or feedback is: qa@bungarra.com

The Bungarra team.