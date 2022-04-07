Weekly Update 314: Addressing Players feedback, Guild System improvements

Greetings, Warriors!

In today’s update, we’re addressing a lot of recent players' reports and feedback, implementing fixes and improvements to various systems. Most of the changes are dedicated to the recently reworked Guild System, but also to optimization and quality of life improvements.

We're also reaching out to you in the form of an ingame questionnaire, with a question regarding the Tents and teleports system. The questionnaire has been sent to all accounts of level 95 and above, as the topic is related to the endgame. We’re curious about your opinion, so let us know what you think.

See you in battle!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Siegbert, Sk0key, and Xsite.WP – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.3.4 Beta

Quality of Life improvements

– Added new icons for seeds, and changed the names of two items related to farming: Inflorescence Fruit is now a Flowering Plant and Linseed Oil is Flax Oil.

– Removed Sangmar level 50 guard from Lobart’s, Onar’s, Mereley, and Dunfen farms on Bastion level 3, to match the counterparts of guards' numbers and strengths between nations.

– Improved the terrain around Waterford and Dimar Castles to prevent the possibility to bypass the defense and attack the last line of defenses and Keeps directly.

– Added tail particles for ballista bolts to make them more visible.

– Anchored the first amber purchase reward choice confirmation window to the middle of the screen to prevent it from being dragged outside of the screen anyhow.

– Thanks to our Community Translators, Events and Quests translations are now fully complete in the Turkish language. Thank you for your support and cooperation!

Optimization

– Improved the games’ User Interface loading system. All loading times in the game should be noticeably shortened, as well it will have a positive impact on opening various interface windows in-game.

– Optimization of players' proxy initialization.

Guild system

– If a guild leader will be kicked from a guild by a character from the leader's account, leadership is transferred to the character who performed the kick action.

– If the guild leader leaves the guild, and there are still his characters in the guild, leadership is being transferred to his character with the highest rank.

– If the guild leader leaves the guild and in the guild there are no more characters from his account, leadership is being transferred to the guild member with the highest rank. If there are more players in the guild who have the next highest rank, leadership is being granted to the one with more Guild Points.

– Members' counter on the recruitment board shows the accounts counter now (like in other places after guild rework).

– Added players' online status icon on guild applications list.

– Added the automated sorting of guild members by last login time and online status.

– Guild system now has a log of players' actions – gold deposit/withdrawal, province slot purchase. Logs are now kept for 7 days in system memory, not cleared out after the server session.

– Guild members' and applicants' character level is now automatically refreshed and kept up to date in the guild window.

– Guild and alliance members count is now automatically refreshed and kept up to date in the guild window.

Fixes

– Fixed floating siege machines spawn.

– Fixed the issue where the Tournament balance system was not keeping equal numbers in teams at the beginning of the event.

– Fixed Wilga’s dialogue. Players reported that have finished main quests but couldn't accept crafting quest. The issue was that Wilga's dialogue had one old mistake - a player could take the reward for the quest "Rightful Punishment" but don't do the task "Report to Gunnardotr". After that, the player also had a quest marker above Wilga's head.

– Fixed the visual bug where the player was seeing his own rank from the previous guild instead of the recruit rank after guild change.

– Fixed an issue where the first guild member who opened the guild window could see improper online guild members counter.

– Fixed an issue where it was not possible to accept a character to a guild if the application was from the same account as the character accepting the application.

– Fixed an issue causing guild level up notification to be shown after opening the guild window, not in the moment of leveling.

– Fixed the issue where the ranking history was shown improperly. Seasons are now displayed from the newest to the oldest. History will be shown from season 14, as this was a season where we introduced rankings.

