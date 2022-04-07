Announcing Train Simulator Classic

Train Simulator Classic is coming to Steam April 21st, featuring three routes, including the new Leipzig – Riesa Route Extension!

Train Simulator Classic will release on Steam, April 21st, priced at £19.99/€24.99/$29.99 and feature three routes for you to add to your collection. The legendary pantheon of American railroading with Tehachapi Pass, the pinnacle of UK high-speed travel with WCML South, and the newly extended 153km iconic Deutsche Bahn traction with Leipzig-Dresden.

Train Simulator Classic represents a celebration of 12 years of Train Simulator, with a return to a classic art style4, and a change of name to match. Whilst the name, art and release date has changed this doesn't mean anything is changing with your collection. You can look forward to continued support and many more Add-Ons from both Dovetail Games and our partners. There are no updates to the main simulation with this release, but you can expect some updates to the routes included in Train Simulator Classic. Read on for more on the routes and what to expect.

Bahnstrecke Leipzig - Dresden

The new Leipzig - Riesa route extension adds an additional 65 km to the popular Riesa - Dresden route, making it a whole new experience as you drive the DB BR 411 ICE T and S-Bahn Mitteldeutschland DB BR 442 across the full 120km Bahnstrecke Leipzig - Dresden, as well as through the modern Leipzig City Tunnel! 4Included with Leipzig – Riesa and new to the other routes in Train Simulator Classic are ONE and Hapag-Lloyd branded containers.

NOTE: The extension will also be available to purchase separately on launch.

WCML South: London Euston - Birmingham

Go the distance with WCML South: London Euston - Birmingham in striking Avanti units, the sleek electric BR Class 390 Pendolino and versatile diesel BR Class 221 Super Voyager, tackle the rush hour aboard the reliable BR Class 350 Desiro, dressed for London Midland duty. WCML South features updated signalling that provides a more realistic experience for Train Simulator Classic.

Tehachapi Pass: Mojave - Bakersfield

A heavy tonnage artery for both Union Pacific and BNSF, Tehachapi Pass sees a steady flow of intermodal, unit train, and manifest freight traffic, tackling twisting grades of 2.2 percent with the use of potent diesels such as the AC4400CW and ES44DC. With the release of Train Simulator Classic we have made improvements to the ES44AC brake systems and updated the terrain textures.

Train Simulator Classic will be launching on Steam on 21st April. You can also look forward to a preview of Leipzig – Dresden route on Railfan TV on Wednesday 13th April. Stay up to date by following @railsimulator on Twitter and Facebook.