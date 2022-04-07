 Skip to content

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 7 April 2022

3.0.8 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8513428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes-

-We've Fixed an issue when entering the Alpha Centauri system for the first time after leaving hyperspace could leave the player too far away from the Vita Base, making on the fist run difficult to find. We've placed Sven nearer to the base for smoother gameplay.
-We've fixed bugs with the launcher, and added an X button. We also added tooltips for more information on what the buttons do.

Improvements-

-We've improved the mapping tool on areas where there is no map data from the Federation, to show as 'No Map Data' instead of just closing the menu.
-We've added new map data to make it easier to find the Energy sources on Part Four.
-We've retuned the balance of difficulty of some of the Karaks at the early stages of the game.

