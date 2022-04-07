I Bless The Rains Down In Africa

Greetings commanders!

First off, we may develop strategy war games, but we wanted to make a statement regarding world events as we deplore the loss of any human life and feel saddened by the events of the Russo-Ukrainian War. We hope that strategy games can help humankind reflect on our shared humanity, especially in a conflict with the deadly combination of human fallibility and nuclear weapons. We urge, therefore, for calm and for a swift return to peace and dialogue. - Gellert Keresztes.

Seth here and today we are going to talk about some recent additions that have gone into the game. The team is in very active development and there are some great additions lined up for Terminal Conflict in the coming months. We are also expanding the team, so follow our Twitter and look at the post on the Steam forums for all our other locations.

Second, as promised, we’ve been busy with updating the balance and ways the US can operate in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The US in Sub-Saharan Africa

Africa played an important part in the Cold War, and both sides provided extensive military and economic aid on the continent. The US had the more dominant strategy while the Soviet Union was under informed of the needs and structures of the countries it supported initially. The Soviet Union made gains by the 60s and 70s, increasing the amount of proxy wars that compounded the threat of nuclear war.

Bert knows what we are talking about. Let’s take it away!

Sub Saharan Scramble



Spend 3 VP to Gain 6 USA INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa. - Now Activated by the Treaty of Lagos focus.

Bert The Turtles Secret Strategy: Losing VP seems counterintuitive but this can be a very positive thing as at we convert end game surviving INFLUENCE to VP for final scoring. If you find yourself ahead or you think you can make the VP back, you can sure make use of that 6 INFLUENCE, provided things don’t go nuclear. Since the faction with the lowest amount of VP goes first, each Timeline (USSR if tied), you can make use of this to lower your VP and be first to start the next timeline, so look out for that!

American Culturalization



Reduces Military MILITARY ALIGNMENT by 1 to gain 8 VP. - Now Activated by FNLA Movement focuses.

Bert The Turtles Secret Strategy: This is excellent for the late mid-/end game when MILITARY ALIGNMENT is not as important for interest resource generation. 8 VP is a nice gain and could give you that push you need to surge ahead!

Western Decolonization



Spend 3 ELITES gain 5 USA INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa

Activated by UNITA Forces and Congo Crisis focuses.

Bert The Turtles Secret Strategy: This is a great way to prevent ELITES mismanagement of course and gain the INFLUENCE. Unlike some other policies, you do not get to place them. As in real life, supporting decolonization might yield results in unexpected regions, but it’s easy to enact, and 5 INFLUENCE is a considerable amount.

Merchants Of Liberty



Spend 3 MILITARY to PLACE 4 INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa

Activated by African Base, Suid-Afrikaanse Weermag, and RENAMO Forces focuses.

Bert The Turtles Secret Strategy: This is powerful. If you find yourself flush with MILITARY interests, being able to place 4 INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa could indeed give you that upper hand where you need it the most! Remember those activation per-requisites!

I cant wait to see what the USSR update brings next.

In Closing

Last week we ran a giveaway for the Original Sound Track. If you haven’t picked up the soundtrack yet, make sure to check it out as James’s work is excellent. For the contest, big congratulation to you Zeney for winning a copy of the coveted soundtrack!

I am also going to be preparing some strategy content with the community’s questions and answers from our top players. We are looking for your feedback! If you have questions about Terminal Conflict things you do not understand, things that you even think can be improved, please post them on the Steam forums or come to the Terminal Conflict Discord to let us know. Your feedback and questions are important for us.

I can’t stress enough how many exciting things are going on with Strategy Mill and Terminal Conflict. Along with all the new content, fixes, balancing based on player feedback.

Upcoming Development

I) NEW USSR Policies for Sub-Saharan Africa

II) Update of USA mismanagement events

III) Design of a teaching module for use of Terminal Conflict in schools

CHANGELOG

GAME

Fixed an issue where nuclear war would sometime cause the opponent to incorrectly get a disconnect message instead of a victory message

Improved the way targeting works for nuclear war

Fixed an issue where nuclear targeting would sometimes cause an Out of Sync issue

Nukes launched from the Arctic are always fired from the same special Arctic position to prevent OOS from client & master having differing sub positions

Fixed policy enactment not updating UI in case of Interest mismanagement

Fixed THE BIG PICTURE lacking a draw description text resulting in exception when quitting and saving

Updated several issue to further improve performance on slower computers

Fixed an issue where Disarming would sometimes not properly register on the Global Map

Fixed an exploit where a player incorrectly could attack and then send a unit back to command reserve in the same turn

OPTIONS

Added the ability to disable screen reflection seen on the Terminal in the options menu to improve performance on older GFX cards

FOCUSES

Treaty of Lagos now activates SUB-SAHARAN SCRAMBLE policy

FNLA Movement now activates AMERICAN CULTURALIZATION policy

An African Base, Suid-Afrikaanse Weermag and RENAMO Forces now activate MERCHANTS OF LIBERTY policy

UNITA Forces and Congo Crisis now activates Western Decolonization Policy

POLICIES

Updated Policies for Balance of Power

NEW Added MERCHANTS OF LIBERTY: Spend 3 MILITARY to place 4 USA INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa.

NEW Added WESTERN DECOLONIZATION: Spend 3 ELITES. Gain 5 USA INFLUENCE in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fixed an issue where triggering Glasnost would sometimes not reward 10VP to the USSR

Fixed an issue where the ASEAN Declaration did not show the correct Soviet effect

