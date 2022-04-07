3D Aim Trainer: Update Notes - Tracking Academy 2.0

We have updated and overhauled the Tracking Academy completely 🔥. This is the third Academy Update out of four. Tracking Academy 2.0 features 73 new training levels with some awesome new training mechanics specially designed for tracking!

New Precision Tracking Subskill

New Smoothness Tracking Subskill

New Speed Tracking Subskill

New Reactivity Tracking Subskill

Details

New Precision Tracking Subskill: Precision tracking is mostly about improving your ability to track long dodging targets. More predictable move patterns will make it easier for you to focus on your precision.

New Smoothness Tracking Subskill: This subskill is about combatting mouse stutter. Targets move in easy to read patterns and focusing on smooth tracking is the key to success.

New Speed Tracking Subskill: Speed is about learning how to track fast moving targets. This will really bump your accuracy once you return to easier to read, slow targets.

New Reactivity Tracking Subskill: Reactivity is all about your ability to adjust aim on moving targets. Their move patterns are erratic and hard to read, so how fast you can react and adjust is what's being improved here.