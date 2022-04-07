V61 now available as beta

New version is now available as beta in steam. Beta means you manually have to select it in your steam client. Right click Songs of Syx and there should be something about betas there.

It will break saves, but, you can deselect the beta and continue on V60 saves if you want.

Beta means there are still bugs. And this time probably a few. Most bugs will be harmless, some might crash the game. However, I've always managed to fix the game in the beta progress, so you most probably won't have to restart. Just make sure you save regularly.

This update is focused completely on military aspects. It adds archers and artillery to the game and an AI that can attack walled settlements and fight you on the field without causing too much weirdness. It's still raw, and in need of some balancing.

Thank you for waiting so long for this one. It's been an intense ride.

Next up is an update focused on health and sickness. It's quite simple, so I think I'll manage to add quite a bit of polish and quality of life into it.

The coming updates will focus a lot on polish for the city builder.