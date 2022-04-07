Version 735: Omnibomb

The largest change in this patch is the new version of the bomb, nicknamed "Omnibomb" for it's ability to be defused from all sides. Other changes include the community asked for "drop sounds" for when players jump off of heights, and showing the tileset order on the map screen, among other fixes and changes.

Bomb 3.0, Omnibomb

Omnibomb is the next iteration of the bomb design, we spent quite a bit of time during the development period testing this alternate design for the bomb, and now we are giving it to the community. The "omnibomb" focuses on shifting the objective of bomb defense by changing the dynamics around it, allowing the bomb to be defused from any open side while also fully concealing players behind it.

Bigger, rounder, and taller:

The bomb is large and round, about one tile in diameter and about the height of a shipping container. Plenty of room for attackers to completely be concealed when hiding behind it.

Defusable from any side:

As long as you're in the interaction radius and you have line of sight to the bomb, you can defuse it while looking at it's general direction.

Cannot move and defuse:

Moving while holding the defuse key "stalls" the defuse. The defuse progress bar will remain visible but say "stalled", notifying both the defenders and the defuser.

Why Omnibomb?

There's a developer Q/A at the end of the patch notes that will hopefully answer the "why" of Omnibomb, but if you have more questions or feedback you're more than welcome to join us in our discord for that. (Find the discord link in the in-game home screen)

Other Omnibomb Changes:

There are slightly different sound cues for when the bomb defuse is started, stopped, stalled and progressed.

Holding an unpinned grenade in the throw-prep state will block defusing, will need to pin or throw grenade to defuse

No "long arming" the bomb, moving out of the defuse radius will correctly and immediately cancel defuse

Defuse radius is plainly visible on screen when close to the bomb and highlighting it

Bomb has an always visible "offscreen indicator" for the execution phase

Drop Sounds:

Landing on the ground from a jump height fall will create a specific "landing sound" separate from footsteps and gear sounds

The above includes a jump from ground level

Drop sounds are team specific; the attacker sound is more "heavy equipment" sounding

Water now has an "entry" and "splash" sound, the splash sound is only made when the landing sound would be appropriate and replaces it, the entry sound always plays when entering water from any height

Other New Additions:

Map View Tileset Order: You can see which maps are part of the current set on the Map View instead of having to memorize them



Spawn Protection: Added behavior so that when you teleport, your velocity and movement input is arrested for a very small window to help stop you from walking off into pit or toxic, etc.

Spawn Protection: Check player puck locations before teleporting, and move them to a backup spawn point if it's invalid

Spawn Protection: Double check our default spawns, if they are invalid, spawn protection will spawn the defenders on the bomb in the case of a spawn failure

Spawn Protection: Better puck dragging to prevent you from dragging the puck inside an object or tiny space

Music Settings: Added "Competitive Music" setting to the Audio menu (this makes the music fade out at the start of execution instantly, and fade in later when round ends)

Music Settings: Added "Disable Music in Main Menu" config setting to the Audio menu

Music Settings: Redid settings menu to split Sound menu into Audio and Voice setting menus

Phase Change Banners: Added back Detonation Imminent banner when < 30s left on the execution timer.

Phase Change Banners: Replaced subtext on the sliding round banner with a more readable "Enemies are Approaching" banner

Other Changes:

Fixed bug allowing laggy players to defuse while dead or far from the bomb

Fixed the client predicting the round ending when cancelling a defuse (the banner shows up and you can't defuse the bomb anymore, etc.)

Can't interact with objects through solid objects now, require actual line of sight (we found a few problems and corrected them, but let us know if you find more.)

Fixed matchmaking bug that allowed 6v5s

Attempted fix for issue that caused server-wide crashes when loading some maps

Fixed chat box text wrapping and font sizes incorrect after 2021 upgrade

Fixed various maps with feedback from players

Fixed variant of killhouse lockers that was thinner than others, they should now be all the same thickness

Fix two input bugs involving crouching and aiming with toggle crouch reported by players

Players should no longer get stuck with a brace sensitivity setting of 0.1

The volume slider on players in the main menu now has a wider range; you should be able to make players much quieter before actually muting them.

Fixed bug where the client would not realize their config was incorrectly formatted, leading to various bugs (like Vivox not working) The config now detects if it's incorrectly set up / unreadable and will reset itself if that is the case.

Optimized dragging the player puck (to make up for the new cost of checking the collision)

Spectators: Spectators get kicked from the match as soon as they disconnect (they don't have to wait 3 minutes to join)

Spectators: Fixed bug where spectators joining a new match after the match ends would have broken voice

Spectators: Spectators can reconnect to matches as an attacker or defender that they have been "kicked" from (they are no longer banned when admin kicked)

Made message of the day reset itself after the servers come back up because I never remember to do it manually, I'm sorry

New Known Issues:

Defuse sounds from the new bomb interaction may not correctly line up with the defuse progress on screen and may end up playing for a few extra seconds after a successful defuse

The bomb's position may not be ideal on every map, while just about every bomb has been moved or tweaked, the older maps were not made for the new bomb

Room labels may be missing from some older maps (feedback is appreciated if you spot one)

The position of the new match timeline / map tileset order on the map screen is not ideal, the bottom left corner of the screen is a little cluttered and it will likely get moved, but I wanted to give it to the community first before spending too much time tweaking it.

You may find yourself not spawning where you placed your puck; if you have this happen to you and you can get video or a screenshot of where you placed it, please report it. The game is simply trying to make sure you don't spawn inside an object or floor.

Omnibomb Developer Q+A

rev: What was the ultimate goal for omni bomb?

Vince: Well, the goal came down to how one on one engagements or two on two engagements unfurled without Omni bomb. And you know, the anticlimactic endings of holding really long angles for the defenders, which is what we explicitly wanted to change.

rev: Right now in the game, what we see a lot is attackers playing a little mini game at bomb where they’re moving back and forth around the interaction point, right? We won’t see that anymore will we?

Vince: Yeah. That that's not going to be a factor anymore. What we'll get is a lot more ‘play’, a lot more kind of ‘jockeying’ around the bomb to, you know, lure the defender in. You might have a flash bang and you're just waiting there on the bomb to hear that first footstep, then you toss it over and then you go into the assault position to wipe out that last defender.

rev: Do you think that the nature of sniper rifles as a power weapon will dramatically influence how people approach defuses on the omnibomb?

Vince: You know, we're going to have growing pains. We're going to recognize what a bad position for Omni bomb looks like. It's going to come down to like, all right: we recognize these are the types of bombs we don't want in the game, where the enforcers can cover way too many angles from too far away, and all they need to do is get one body on that bomb-and they're good. We’re keeping an eye on that.

rev: Will you be retroactively updating all the previous maps for omnibomb?

Axsom: Ozy is going to give us a list of maps that are going in and we’re going to have a look at them. I don’t think the new bomb will be much of an issue on old maps. On bank, we don’t really care, it’s already in a vault. But on c-store, again, (it’s) very small, we might have to shimmy it around a little bit on c-stores to get it away from the storefront windows.

rev: With attackers able to approach the bomb in different ways, it seems the meta might change for a lot of people’s defenses. We might see players value different rooms or hold more aggressively.

Axsom: Yeah, like I said, I think overall it be better for the health of each map. You’ll be able to play the map in a lot of different ways rather than the one I dictate now, which will increase the longevity of each map. Right now I dictate where you can hold the bomb from how I place it and how I orient it, and you know, with the new bomb that just goes away. So there’s a wider variety of places you can hold. Metas will surely arise from this but I think that’s a good thing for the game.