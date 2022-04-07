Early Access Patch #1

Hey all! It has been 1 week since we launched into early access - thanks again everyone for your incredible support and feedback! It's been a blast playing and discussing with you all.

Over the past week, the team has been listening and focusing on how best to address common feedback and complaints without disrupting what people seem to be enjoying the most.

As a quick note, we are aware of the prop damage/hit registration issues, and while we don't have a fix ready for that in this patch, it is high on the team's priority list and will ideally improve this in the next patch.

We've just released our first patch in an attempt to address various feedback and reports we've been getting from the community, and here's what you can expect from it!

Patch Notes

By default, Quick Play-created games now end after 2 matches and put everyone back into queue. This should help mix up the matches a bit and improve our matchmaker pool significantly. Server browser-created games are not affected. Players can vote on a rematch to continue the rounds as desired

XP/Shards are now granted as soon as the game is over, rather than waiting until after the MVP screen. This will ideally improve host quits to deny progress

New "lobby code" system: Share the code to make it easier for your friends to join your lobby

Added 4 new languages: French, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese. More to come!

BONUS NEW EMOTE: Rainbow!

Harpoon Bazooka now has a reload/cooldown animation to make it less spammable, and the duration of Harpoon attachment reduced

Untrappable Ghost Perk now works as a counter to Harpoon as well by making the duration much shorter

Reaper is now less accurate while moving/not scoped in. Movement speed increases inaccuracy while hip firing

Pinging a player now will only track them for 2.5 seconds instead of 4, allowing for more escapes

Minor prop health and speed adjustments, and Ghost form is slightly faster now

Streamer mode improvements, now hides lobby name, invite code, and team text chat

Added option to turn off the auto-balancer in Server Tools

Vacuum and Consume XP set to 50XP down from 100XP due to outshining kills in MVP screen

Fix issue where you could not apply some resolution settings in the video options menu

Password entry is no longer visible plaintext

Potentially fixed memory issue while sitting in the friend invite screen for awhile

Fix "Generator Under Attack" sound not playing

Many map collision problems and unintended hiding spots fixed

It should be less likely for NA and Asian lobbies to end up together, though this is something we are continuing to adjust

Many more bug fixes

A note on Anti-cheat: we are currently working with our anti-cheat provider to improve overall reliability, there have been some improvements as we go but not completely solved as of this patch. We will keep everyone posted on our progress.

Thanks for all of your feedback and bug reports, they have been tremendously helpful! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord, where we have channels setup to make it super easy to tell us all about any bugs you run into or any feedback you might have!

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!