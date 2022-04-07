New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.014_The_Intimidating_Architrave

All of the art for both DLC2 and DLC3 is finally now done, along with the many various upgrades that were made to the art in the base game and in DLC1. This is a big milestone! Thanks to everyone for their patience with the DLC2 art delays in particular, that really went much longer than expected.

The best was saved for last in many respects, as the Zenith Architrave are meant to be a really intimidating alien faction, and they were really time consuming to get right -- and they are now completely integrated visually of this build. They're probably my favorite faction, visually, at this point (maybe elderlings or necromancer aside, it's hard to pick between those three).

A number of small tweaks and fixes are in this build as well, thanks to Badger going on cleanup duty with a number of recent tickets that came in through our bugtracker.

At this point, DLC3 is feature complete, all our art is done for everything, and it's just a matter of bugfixes and balance from here on in. We really are finally closing in on the finish line, which feels really good!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!