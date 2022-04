Share · View all patches · Build 8512540 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Resolved issue where some players were experiencing problems saving the game. All players should no longer experience any problems regarding their saved files.

Reworked the optimization of the project. The game should run much smoother than before.

Changes to cinematics.

Temporarily removed the selection of different outfit colors. This feature will return when all issues are fixed.