Update V1.1.2 BUNNY HILL HD

Hello all!
I realised that there is an annoying glitch when trying to go back between menus in the last patch. This is now fixed. There are also a couple new things
New stuff
- Options Menu! (merged all option type stuff into a single menu)
- High definition gameplay. You now have the ability to upscale the pixel filter to play the game in higher definition. This is way better for 4 player games as the players get to be a very small amount of pixels. It still defaults to the small resolution, but it can be changed in the Options Menu!
- Some small visual changes.
Plans!
- I'd like to add 4 new unlockable characters in the future, all with cool special properties!
- I am currently looking into Online Multiplayer where you can join random and private lobbies!
- I am also looking into some very promising console porting options! (will get cross compatible online, and all the content!)
Thanks for playing the game all, please let me know if anything is broken!
Changed files in this update