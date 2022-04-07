Patch 1.0,7

Share · View all patches · Build 8511785 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! It's time for our first Steam Patch Notes!

I'll be quick this time, so bear with me:

New stuff

New enemy implemented on Alerga Beach:

Usinginzi: A burrowing worm that jumps when it gets close to you

A burrowing worm that jumps when it gets close to you Improved animations for magugo (the mage enemy)

Bug fixes

Removed a floating bird from the hot springs stage

Fixed a bug where you'd unlock the all skills achievement by purchasing your first skill

A bunch of minor visual bugs

Improvements

Improved navigation, now you can access the Skilltree from the game over screen

Changed all raster text for engine native text

I'm currently reworking Rith's visuals based on the game cover! It's looking pretty great! Can't wait to show all of you!