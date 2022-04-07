 Skip to content

Burnit Quest update for 7 April 2022

Patch 1.0,7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! It's time for our first Steam Patch Notes!

I'll be quick this time, so bear with me:

New stuff

  • New enemy implemented on Alerga Beach:
    Usinginzi: A burrowing worm that jumps when it gets close to you
  • Improved animations for magugo (the mage enemy)

Bug fixes

  • Removed a floating bird from the hot springs stage
  • Fixed a bug where you'd unlock the all skills achievement by purchasing your first skill
  • A bunch of minor visual bugs

Improvements

  • Improved navigation, now you can access the Skilltree from the game over screen
  • Changed all raster text for engine native text

I'm currently reworking Rith's visuals based on the game cover! It's looking pretty great! Can't wait to show all of you!

