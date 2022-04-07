Patch 1.0,7

Hello everyone! It's time for our first Steam Patch Notes!
I'll be quick this time, so bear with me:
New stuff
- New enemy implemented on Alerga Beach:
Usinginzi: A burrowing worm that jumps when it gets close to you
- Improved animations for magugo (the mage enemy)
Bug fixes
- Removed a floating bird from the hot springs stage
- Fixed a bug where you'd unlock the all skills achievement by purchasing your first skill
- A bunch of minor visual bugs
Improvements
- Improved navigation, now you can access the Skilltree from the game over screen
- Changed all raster text for engine native text
I'm currently reworking Rith's visuals based on the game cover! It's looking pretty great! Can't wait to show all of you!
