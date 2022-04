Share · View all patches · Build 8511750 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

The second content update is finally here. This time, we've added the option to customize the appearance of your Mistress during a session. Next time you start the game, you will find a "Customization" tab, which contains:

2 outfit options

3 accessories options

7 inner bottom options

7 inner top options

8 socks options

All these outfit options are completely free.

Thanks for playing and...

See you at the session!