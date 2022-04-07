Share · View all patches · Build 8511538 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 01:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the Chat Online Update

with the new version of the game a VIP MEMBER DLC is released

BY PURCHASING THE DLC YOU GET:

NO MORE POP-UP

NO MORE WATERMARK IN CORNER

VIP TAG ON TOP OF YOUR NAME IN ONLINE

UNLOCK 10,20,50 & 100 GAME MODES

YOUR NAME ON THE VIP BOARD WICH MEAN YOU ARE SPECIAL!

you can get the VIP MEMBER DLC below

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958050/Dodge_It_2__VIP_Member/

The chat online is now released!

a lot of bug got also resolved