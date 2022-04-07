 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dodge It! 2 update for 7 April 2022

Chat Online Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8511538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to the Chat Online Update
with the new version of the game a VIP MEMBER DLC is released

BY PURCHASING THE DLC YOU GET:

  • NO MORE POP-UP
  • NO MORE WATERMARK IN CORNER
  • VIP TAG ON TOP OF YOUR NAME IN ONLINE
  • UNLOCK 10,20,50 & 100 GAME MODES
  • YOUR NAME ON THE VIP BOARD WICH MEAN YOU ARE SPECIAL!

you can get the VIP MEMBER DLC below
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958050/Dodge_It_2__VIP_Member/

The chat online is now released!

a lot of bug got also resolved

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.