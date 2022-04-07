Welcome to the Chat Online Update
with the new version of the game a VIP MEMBER DLC is released
BY PURCHASING THE DLC YOU GET:
- NO MORE POP-UP
- NO MORE WATERMARK IN CORNER
- VIP TAG ON TOP OF YOUR NAME IN ONLINE
- UNLOCK 10,20,50 & 100 GAME MODES
- YOUR NAME ON THE VIP BOARD WICH MEAN YOU ARE SPECIAL!
you can get the VIP MEMBER DLC below
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1958050/Dodge_It_2__VIP_Member/
The chat online is now released!
a lot of bug got also resolved
Changed files in this update