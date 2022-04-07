Update 4.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8511465 · Last edited 7 April 2022 – 00:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Champ Stance Skill Bonuses can now trigger up to 3 times, refreshing when you switch Stances. There is a new dedicated UI to showcase this effect, replacing the former Stance Helper UI. Cards that state 'trigger skill bonus' do not trigger nor are restricted by this limit.

Removed the 'crossed swords' and 'fist' icon in the top of Champ stance opener and finisher cards.

Fixed Champ stance-opening Skills (like Berserker Shout) triggering a Skill bonus if the Champ was not in a stance already.

Champ's Arena Preparation can't generate itself.

Clean Code costs 1, but removes the next 3 Compile Errors rather than fully cleaning the next 3 functions, the same wording Overheat uses. Once again upgrades to gain Innate.

Buffed Dazing Pulse and Spike (from the Automaton Shape Factory event)

Automaton's Minor Beam+ - damage increased to 7 (up from 6, which was just +1 damage before.)

Automaton's Format - -1 damage/block

Automaton's Thunder Wave - Now costs 3, damage increased.

Automaton's Undervolt - Strength down increased by 1.

Fixed Awaken (boss card) not actually healing at the end of combat.

Hexaghost's Catch Up - Now triggers the previous flame 2(3) times.

Hexaghost's Heat Metal - Damage increased.

Hexaghost's Phantom Fireball - Damage reduced, but now costs 0.

Guardian's Ancient Construct now costs 3.

Guardian's Construction Form grants 1 Buffer (down from 2).

Guardian's Fierce Bash damage slightly reduced.

Fixed Snecko's Sleeved Ace relic still referring to Pure Luck's previous name.

Fixed Prepare Crush (boss card) being duplicated by Slime Boss's Duplicating Form

Additional ZHS localization