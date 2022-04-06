040622r1 Shield Cat Patch

Oops, well! I knew I'd be seeing you guys again soon, but not so quickly! A game crashing bug was found so I had to update it very quickly. Sorry about that! I fixed some other stuff too while I was at it.

===== CHANGED =====

The game will now make it more clear if Steam features don't initialize properly when booting up the game.

Leaderboard Viewer objects will now make it more clear when Steam features aren't available.

===== BUG FIXES =====

Fixed a bug where simply trying the River Challenge would crash the game. (Literally was just playing this yesterday, it's wild how fast bugs can show up sometimes.)

Fixed a bug where INPT would sometimes show in the dialogue history.

Fixed some graphics in the Autumn Grove using unfinished sprites.

Fixed a bug where loading to the Forest Path save point wouldn't play the stage's music.

Fixed a bug while navigating the map screen where it would flicker between multiple stages at one point in the map (near the center.)

I'm sure I'll be seeing you again soon, but hopefully there are no more game crashing bugs! If there are, let me know please!