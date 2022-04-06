v1.11 Five roles!

Five new roles!

Undertaker Duck - Has the ability to drag bodies. Can hide bodies in forbidden passageways.

Adventurer Goose - Cannot be killed by environmental hazards.

Ninja Duck - Can perform double kills, but don't accidentally kill a friend! Has 3x the normal cooldown, but refreshes their cooldown faster when hiding in the passageways

Avenger Goose - Temporarily gains the ability to kill if they see someone get killed

Identity Thief Duck - Takes the appearance of their victims.

New topic section for public lobbies

Various bugfixes and Optimizations

Last Friday we also had our second devlog stream, which can be found here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1443502794

As always, we hosted a giveaway, as well as covering what we've done recently like the Jungle Map , the konami code upside down April Fool's Day joke, our Canadian Game Awards nominations, and the first donation to the Donbass SOS Ukrainian humanitarian group.



In terms of future content, we talk about the five roles that we are releasing in this patch. We talk about the upcoming basement map, some of our design principles in map design. Lorewise, it's the basement of mallard manor, and as with all new maps will have its own unique mechanics!



the simplification of our currency system and materials going forward, and the plushies we'll be selling soon!

